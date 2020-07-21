Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $6.9 Billion by 2025 - Arizton
Jul 21, 2020, 09:00 ET
CHICAGO, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electrolyte and vitamin water market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2019−2025. The research report offers market revenue in terms of volume (billion liters).
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
1. Electrolyte only and D vitamin water dominate the unflavored segment. Key markets for unflavored water include the US, Canada, Nordics, Japan, and the UAE.
2. By Type, sweetened will add over $4 billion by 2025. Moreover, South American and Western European countries are key markets for natural sweeteners like stevia.
3. Glass packaging segment has high potential in European countries and Europe is the largest market for the glass segment with a share of around 43% by revenue in 2019.
4. Convenient stores are emerging as a key distribution channel for premium bottled water brands and account for over 60% of the distribution network in North America.
5. North America is the largest market for vitamin and electrolyte-fortified water and the region is expected to add around $690 million in revenue and over 437 million liters in volume during the forecast period.
6. GCC countries are high-potential markets for bottled water with Vitamin D fortification. Also, cactus has appeared to be a high-potential flavor enhancement in the fortified bottled water sector in Asia.
7. China is expected to add around 400 million consumers whose annual income is more than $8,000, while India is expected to add over 60 million households with an annual income of more than $6,000 by 2021, thus increasing the potential consumer base of the APAC.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by fortification, variant, type, packaging, distribution channels, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 31 other vendors
Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market – Segmentation
- North America is the largest market for electrolyte and vitamin fortifications, and the region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Manufacturing companies have launched bottled water with added vitamins and minerals. The products catered to health-conscious consumers, and the sales are growing at a promising rate.
- Millennials prefer to purchase food and beverage products associating them with taste, visual appearance, and odor. Globally, China leads the flavored electrolyte and vitamin water market by revenue, with a major part of revenue coming from a single vendor – Danone.
- The emergence of clear stratification among the consumer segment is a major reason for the rise of the electrolyte and vitamin water market. The millennial segment is driving the demand for sweetened variants, wherein they were heavily patronizing carbonated drinks in the past, and now they are increasingly showing a preference for lifestyle drinks, which come with a blend of taste, flavor, and health.
Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market by Fortification
- Vitamin only
- Electrolyte only
- Vitamin & Electrolyte
Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market by Variants
- Flavored
- Non-flavored
Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market by Type
- Sweetened
- Non-sweetened
Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market by Packaging
- PET
- Glass
- Aluminum
Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market by Distribution Channels
- Supermarkets
- Convenient Stores
- Online Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Others
Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market – Geography
The global market for vitamin and electrolyte water is directly influenced by regional-level application performances that have a direct correlation to the economic and consumer purchasing behavior in a specific region. Additionally, brand campaigns play an important role in boosting sales sustainability labels. The APAC region, which comprises most of the growing economies, is the major target market for players and is expected to add the highest revenue of over $2 billion during the forecast period.
Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Nordic
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- UAE
Prominent Vendors
- Coca-Cola
- Keurig Dr Pepper
- Talking Rain
- Danone
Other Prominent Vendors
- PepsiCo
- Vitamin Well
- Beltek Canadian Water
- Narang Group
- Unique Foods
- Giant Beverages
- Nongfu Spring
- CBD Naturals
- Nestle
- Karma Culture
- Ten Water
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical
- The Pervida Immune Health Water
- New York Spring Water
- Mountain Valley Spring Water
- Kick2O
- Fiji Water
- Essentia Water
- 3 Water
- Frucor Suntory
- Body Armour
- VOSS
- Ever & Ever
- Function
- Core
- Sirma
- 4Move
- G7 Beverages
- Infuze
- Wanu
- Alkaline88
