Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $6.9 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electrolyte and vitamin water market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2019−2025. The research report offers market revenue in terms of volume (billion liters).

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Electrolyte only and D vitamin water dominate the unflavored segment. Key markets for unflavored water include the US, Canada, Nordics, Japan, and the UAE.

2. By Type, sweetened will add over $4 billion by 2025. Moreover, South American and Western European countries are key markets for natural sweeteners like stevia.

3. Glass packaging segment has high potential in European countries and Europe is the largest market for the glass segment with a share of around 43% by revenue in 2019.

4. Convenient stores are emerging as a key distribution channel for premium bottled water brands and account for over 60% of the distribution network in North America.

5. North America is the largest market for vitamin and electrolyte-fortified water and the region is expected to add around $690 million in revenue and over 437 million liters in volume during the forecast period.

6. GCC countries are high-potential markets for bottled water with Vitamin D fortification. Also, cactus has appeared to be a high-potential flavor enhancement in the fortified bottled water sector in Asia.

7. China is expected to add around 400 million consumers whose annual income is more than $8,000, while India is expected to add over 60 million households with an annual income of more than $6,000 by 2021, thus increasing the potential consumer base of the APAC.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by fortification, variant, type, packaging, distribution channels, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 31 other vendors

Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market – Segmentation

is the largest market for electrolyte and vitamin fortifications, and the region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Manufacturing companies have launched bottled water with added vitamins and minerals. The products catered to health-conscious consumers, and the sales are growing at a promising rate. Millennials prefer to purchase food and beverage products associating them with taste, visual appearance, and odor. Globally, China leads the flavored electrolyte and vitamin water market by revenue, with a major part of revenue coming from a single vendor – Danone.

leads the flavored electrolyte and vitamin water market by revenue, with a major part of revenue coming from a single vendor – Danone. The emergence of clear stratification among the consumer segment is a major reason for the rise of the electrolyte and vitamin water market. The millennial segment is driving the demand for sweetened variants, wherein they were heavily patronizing carbonated drinks in the past, and now they are increasingly showing a preference for lifestyle drinks, which come with a blend of taste, flavor, and health.

Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market by Fortification

Vitamin only

Electrolyte only

Vitamin & Electrolyte

Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market by Variants

Flavored

Non-flavored

Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market by Type

Sweetened

Non-sweetened

Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market by Packaging

PET

Glass

Aluminum

Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market by Distribution Channels

Supermarkets

Convenient Stores

Online Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market – Geography

The global market for vitamin and electrolyte water is directly influenced by regional-level application performances that have a direct correlation to the economic and consumer purchasing behavior in a specific region. Additionally, brand campaigns play an important role in boosting sales sustainability labels. The APAC region, which comprises most of the growing economies, is the major target market for players and is expected to add the highest revenue of over $2 billion during the forecast period.

Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Nordic

APAC

China



Japan



Australia



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey



UAE

Prominent Vendors

Coca-Cola

Keurig Dr Pepper

Talking Rain

Danone

Other Prominent Vendors

PepsiCo

Vitamin Well

Beltek Canadian Water

Narang Group

Unique Foods

Giant Beverages

Nongfu Spring

CBD Naturals

Nestle

Karma Culture

Ten Water

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

The Pervida Immune Health Water

New York Spring Water

Mountain Valley Spring Water

Kick2O

Fiji Water

Essentia Water

3 Water

Frucor Suntory

Body Armour

VOSS

Ever & Ever

Function

Core

Sirma

4Move

G7 Beverages

Infuze

Wanu

Alkaline88

