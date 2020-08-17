Electrolyzer Market to Hit $3.5 Billion by 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The electrolyzer market value is set to surpass USD 3.5 billion by 2026, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Favorable government norms for sustainable energy, along with hydrogen infrastructure development, is anticipated to complement the business landscape. Increasing investments toward clean energy technologies aimed at carbon emission reduction is set to fuel the product adoption.

The PEM electrolyzer industry is set to grow on account of compact system design, high current densities, and rapid system response toward current fluctuations. Rising investments by the eminent industry manufacturers toward technological advancements to enhance the overall system capacity is set to influence the product demand. Additionally, high partial load range, ability to provide high gas purity and dynamic operations are the key factors that will strengthen the market outlook.

The ongoing impact of the novel coronavirus across the globe may impact the industrial operations till the second quarter of 2020, thereby affecting the overall market trends. The global public health threat has caused lockdowns and led to restrictions imposed by the various regional and state governments. This has impacted the overall demand for the electrolyzer, owing to supply chain disruptions and unavailability of the workforce. Nevertheless, continuous efforts from the government and private companies to resume their production facilities and manufacturing operations across the major industries will augment the latent product demand.

Some major findings of the Electrolyzer market report include:

The surging demand for electrolyzers on account of its increasing use as an industrial feedstock, coupled with the declining overall cost of the product.

Ongoing technological developments, enhanced use in industrial & transport applications, along with shifting trend toward adoption of sustainable power generation technology will drive the market statistics.

Key players operating across the electrolyzer market includes McPhy Energy, Plug Power, Toshiba, ABB, Hydrogenics, Green Hydrogen and Nel among others

Ongoing research, design and development activities aimed at product innovation in line with strict norms to minimize the rising carbon footprint will augment the industry scenario.

The 500 kW to 2 MW capacity segment is projected to grow owing to rapid industrialization along with ongoing electrification programs in remote areas. Large-scale, on-site use of the systems in various industrial applications including metal, glass, food, and chemical is set to further accelerate the business landscape. Furthermore, reduced cost, flexible delivery contracts, energy-efficient process, significant reduction of emissions and compact & modular design are some of the key characteristics which will augment the product demand.

The U.S. electrolyzer market exceeded USD 2.5 million in 2019. The surging demand for hydrogen from the numerous industrial sectors comprising petrochemicals, refining, glass purification, and fertilizers is anticipated to fuel product penetration in the region. Strict government directives and norms to limit sulfur content, coupled with ongoing initiatives to strengthen the energy infrastructure, will influence the market share. Additionally, the extensive establishment of T&D and hydrogen refueling infrastructure across the region will boost the industry landscape.

