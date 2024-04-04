Electrolyzers for Green Hydrogen Market Projected to Reach $18.38 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by 360iResearch

PUNE, India, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report titled "Electrolyzers for Green Hydrogen Market by Technology (Alkaline Water Electrolysis, Proton-Exchange-Membrane/ Polymer-Electrolyte-Membrane, Solid-Oxide Electrolyzers), Capacity (101MW - 500MW, 10KW - 1MW, 11GW - 100GW), Application - Global Forecast 2024-2030" is now available on 360iResearch.com's offering, presents an analysis indicating that the market projected to grow from a size of $2.12 billion in 2023 to reach $18.38 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 36.07% over the forecast period.

" Exploring the Surge in Global Demand for Electrolyzers Amidst Green Hydrogen Revolution "

Electrolyzers are at the forefront of the green hydrogen revolution, offering a sustainable method to produce hydrogen by separating water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power. This eco-friendly innovation is gaining momentum as nations worldwide strive to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through clean energy transitions supported by governmental policies, research incentives, and production subsidies. Challenges include high initial costs and technological hurdles in efficiency and durability. Opportunities include enhancing their potential for widespread adoption in green hydrogen production. The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region are witnessing significant market growth, driven by robust investments and strategic initiatives to expand renewable hydrogen capacity. This global decarbonization and the diversification of energy sources highlight the essential role of electrolyzers in shaping a sustainable future.

" Use of Green Hydrogen in Powering Industries Toward a Sustainable Future "

Green hydrogen is used across diverse sectors as the demand for sustainable and clean energy solutions grows. This surge is driven by the worldwide commitment to cut carbon emissions and the push for decarbonization, especially in industries with heavy carbon footprints, such as manufacturing, transportation, and utilities. Green hydrogen, produced through electrolyzers powered by renewable energy, is evolving as a critical component in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, particularly in the transportation sector with its application in hydrogen-fueled vehicles, including cars, buses, and trains. It plays a crucial role in the chemical industry for ammonia production, is vital for fertilizers, and acts as a renewable storage solution to balance the intermittency of wind and solar power. Furthermore, in steel production, it is an eco-friendly alternative to traditional cooking coal, showcasing its versatility and sustainability. Adopting green hydrogen propels industries toward greener practices, strengthens energy security, and diversifies energy sources, underlining its significance in achieving global sustainability and climate objectives.

" The Advancement of Electrolyzer Technologies "

Various cutting-edge technologies, including alkaline water electrolysis (AWE), are utilized as an alkaline solution, usually potassium hydroxide (KOH), to facilitate hydrogen generation under moderate conditions. This method is especially effective for large-scale operations that benefit from affordable electricity, seamlessly incorporating energy from wind or solar sources. Proton-exchange-membrane (PEM) electrolysis presents a step up in efficiency. This approach uses a solid polymer membrane to produce hydrogen at lower temperatures and pressures, emphasizing its operational benefits. Solid-oxide electrolyser (SOEL) are emerging as a formidable technology for high-efficiency hydrogen production. Operating at elevated temperatures, SOELs leverage solid oxide materials and can directly integrate with renewable energy sources such as concentrated solar or geothermal energy. These technologies are used for an eco-friendly hydrogen economy, significantly impacting energy sustainability and environmental preservation.

" Siemens AG at the Forefront of Electrolyzers for Green Hydrogen Market with a Strong 9.88% Market Share "

The key players in the Electrolyzers for Green Hydrogen Market include Iberdrola, S.A., INEOS AG, Cummins Inc., LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, and others. These prominent players focus on strategies such as expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and developing new products to strengthen their market positions.

Preface Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Overview Market Insights Electrolyzers for Green Hydrogen Market, by Technology Electrolyzers for Green Hydrogen Market, by Capacity Electrolyzers for Green Hydrogen Market, by Application Americas Electrolyzers for Green Hydrogen Market Asia-Pacific Electrolyzers for Green Hydrogen Market Europe , Middle East & Africa Electrolyzers for Green Hydrogen Market Competitive Landscape Competitive Portfolio

