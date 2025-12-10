Electrolyzers Industry Emerge as Core Net-Zero Technology with $42.4 Billion Market Outlook - Future Market Insights, Inc. Forecast

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) — Global momentum toward clean energy and industrial decarbonization is propelling the electrolyzer market into one of the fastest-growing technology segments of the decade. According to Future Market Insights, Inc., the global electrolyzer market is on track to rise from USD 4.7 billion in 2024 to USD 42.4 billion by 2034, registering a powerful 24.6% CAGR over the forecast period.

The acceleration reflects unprecedented demand for green hydrogen, rapid scaling of renewable energy, and government-backed industrial transition programs across North America, Europe, and Asia.

"Electrolyzers have moved from a niche technology to a central pillar of global net-zero strategies," said an FMI energy analyst. "Manufacturers, investors, and policymakers are now aligned on the role of green hydrogen, setting the stage for a decade of record installations and capacity additions."

A Decade of Demand as Green Hydrogen Gains Global Priority

Electrolyzers—critical systems that split water into hydrogen and oxygen—have become the centerpiece of national hydrogen strategies across the United States, Europe, Japan, South Korea, China, and the Middle East.

The market's strong growth is supported by:

Rapid adoption of renewable energy , making electrolysis more cost-competitive.

, making electrolysis more cost-competitive. Industry-wide decarbonization , especially in steel, chemicals, refineries, and mobility.

, especially in steel, chemicals, refineries, and mobility. New energy storage models , using hydrogen to stabilize grids with high solar and wind penetration.

, using hydrogen to stabilize grids with high solar and wind penetration. Surging investor interest, with multi-gigawatt projects announced across Europe and Asia since 2023.

From 2019 to 2023, electrolyzer sales delivered a striking 27.9% CAGR, signaling the sector's early-stage acceleration. Despite expected cost and infrastructure challenges, FMI forecasts sustained long-term growth through 2034.

Technologies and Segments Poised for the Strongest Growth

PEM Electrolyzers Lead the Market's Next Growth Cycle

Top Technology: PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane)

PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) 2024–2034 CAGR: 24.3%

PEM systems are increasingly favored for high-purity hydrogen, rapid start-stop capability, and strong compatibility with intermittent renewable power.

Manufacturers are improving PEM durability, catalyst efficiency, and recycling processes—key factors driving commercial adoption across industrial and mobility applications.

≤ 500 kW Capacity Systems Take Center Stage

Top Capacity Segment: ≤ 500 kW

≤ 500 kW 2024–2034 CAGR: 24.0%

Small- and mid-size electrolyzers are gaining traction for distributed hydrogen systems, refueling stations, industrial pilot plants, and on-site renewable hydrogen generation.

Modular design, affordability, and easier grid integration are pushing this category to the forefront.

Five Countries Setting the Global Pace

FMI identifies the United States, China, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom as the world's most influential electrolyzer markets.

Country Forecast CAGR (2024–2034) United States 25.0 % Japan 25.9 % United Kingdom 26.2 % South Korea 26.9 % China 23.8 %

United States — Hydrogen Demand Surges Across Energy and Manufacturing

Valued at USD 7.6 billion by 2034, U.S. growth is driven by:

Expanding refinery hydrogen requirements

Ultra-low sulfur fuel production

Federal clean hydrogen hubs and industrial transition programs

United Kingdom — Automotive and Power Sectors Accelerate Deployment

The UK is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2034, driven by:

Rapid EV ecosystem expansion

Power plant modernization

Strong domestic investments and supportive policy frameworks

China — Gigawatt-Scale Manufacturing Takes Off

China's electrolyzer market is projected to hit USD 6 billion by 2034, backed by:

Gigawatt-scale project announcements

Heavy investment in R&D and cost-down strategies

Strong hydrogen integration within renewable power clusters

Japan — Urban Energy Demand Shapes Hydrogen Strategy

Japan, expected to reach USD 4.7 billion, is building hydrogen-centric solutions for:

Urban energy resilience

Mobility and fuel-cell systems

Large-scale renewable integration

South Korea — Government-Led Green Push Accelerates Scaling

South Korea, forecast at USD 2.7 billion by 2034, is experiencing:

Rapid expansion of hydrogen refueling networks

Strong state-backed industry partnerships

Growing public and private investment momentum

Companies Shaping the Global Market Outlook

Major manufacturers steering the electrolyzer transformation include:

Nel Hydrogen (Norway)

(Norway) Asahi Kasei (Japan)

(Japan) Hydrogenics (Canada)

(Canada) Siemens Energy (Germany)

(Germany) ITM Power (United Kingdom)

(United Kingdom) Ballard Power Systems (Canada)

(Canada) Plug Power (United States)

(United States) McPhy Energy (France)

(France) Teledyne Energy Systems (United States)

(United States) Green Hydrogen Systems (Denmark)**

…along with a growing number of regional entrants in China, India, and the Middle East.

These companies are accelerating innovations in catalyst materials, stack durability, cost reduction, modular system design, and large-scale manufacturing.

Recent Industry Developments

BASF (Jan 2024) received funding for a 54 MW PEM electrolyzer , expected to produce 8,000 MT of hydrogen annually.

received funding for a , expected to produce 8,000 MT of hydrogen annually. Reliance Electrolyzer Manufacturing, Adani New Industries, Jindal India (Jan 2024) filed bids for India's 1.5 GW electrolyzer manufacturing program .

(Jan 2024) filed bids for India's . Enapter AG & Wolong Electric (Jan 2024) formed a joint venture to produce AEM electrolyzers in China.

(Jan 2024) formed a joint venture to produce AEM electrolyzers in China. McPhy Energy (Dec 2023) secured a contract for four 3200-30 McLyzer electrolyzers totaling 64 MW.

Where Investments Are Flowing

By Technology

PEM Electrolyzer

Alkaline Electrolyzer

Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

By Capacity

≤ 500 kW

500 kW to 2 MW

Above 2 MW

By Application

Steel Plants

Power Plants

Electronics & Photovoltaics

Fuel-Cell Energy Storage

Industrial Gases

Power-to-Gas Systems

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Request Customization | Download Sample PDF | Buy Report| https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15970

Other Electrolyzers Related Reports

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. Headquartered in Delaware, USA, with a global delivery center in India and offices in the UK and UAE, FMI delivers actionable insights to businesses across industries including automotive, technology, consumer products, manufacturing, energy, and chemicals.

An ESOMAR-certified research organization, FMI provides custom and syndicated market reports and consulting services, supporting both Fortune 1,000 companies and SMEs. Its team of 300+ experienced analysts ensures credible, data-driven insights to help clients navigate global markets and identify growth opportunities.

For Press & Corporate Inquiries

Rahul Singh

AVP - Marketing and Growth Strategy

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 8600020075

For Sales - [email protected]

For Media - [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/5665075/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights