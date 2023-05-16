Electrolyzers Markets: Mobility, Industrial Applications, Chemical Production - Global Forecast to 2030 - Increasing Affordability is Expected to Create growth Opportunities

DUBLIN , May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "Electrolyzers Market by Type, Capacity, Application (Mobility, Industrial Applications, Chemical Production, Other Applications) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electrolyzers market is projected to reach $ 4.27 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth of this market is driven by the proliferation of renewable and nuclear technologies for electricity generation, increasing investments in green energy initiatives, and the increasing government focus on hydrogen technologies.

However, the shortage of raw materials restrains the growth of the global electrolyzers market. The increasing affordability of electrolyzers is expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the high energy requirements of electrolyzers are a major challenge for market growth.



Based on type, the global electrolyzers market is segmented into polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyzers, alkaline electrolyzers, and solid oxide electrolyzers.

The polymer electrolyte membrane electrolyzers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for large hydrogen plants and continuous product development by key players.



Based on capacity, the global electrolyzers market is segmented into less than 500 kW, 500 kW to 2 MW, and more than 2 MW.

The less than 500 kW segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the trend toward smaller capacities in applications such as fuel cells for batteries in mobility.



Based on application, the global electrolyzers market is segmented into mobility, industrial applications, chemical production, and other applications.

The industrial application segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the capability of green hydrogen to replace fossil fuels and the growing use of green hydrogen across all industries.



Based on geography, the global electrolyzers market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large market share of this region is mainly attributed to the rising focus on regulatory policies toward the development of hydrogen networks and their increasing applicability in industrial applications.

Moreover, rising government initiatives to tackle climate change, investments in clean energy technologies, and growing energy consumption further boost market growth.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of type, capacity, application and geography?

What is the historical market size for the electrolyzers market across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2023-2030?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the global electrolyzers market?

Who are the major players in the market, and what are their market shares?

What is the competitive landscape for the global electrolyzers market?

What are the recent developments in the global electrolyzers market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global electrolyzers market, and how do they compete with other players?

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Proliferation of Renewable and Nuclear Technologies for Electricity Generation

Increasing Investments in Green Energy Initiatives

Growing Government Focus on Hydrogen Technologies

Market Restraints

Shortage of Raw Materials

Market Opportunities

Increasing Affordability of Electrolyzers

Market Challenges

High Energy Requirements of Electrolyzers

Value Chain Analysis

Upstream Analysis

Downstream Analysis

Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

Plug Power Inc.

CUMMINS INC.

ITM Power PLC

Siemens Energy AG

thyssenkrupp nucera AG & CO. KGAA.

Nel ASA

McPhy Energy

BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION

Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Sunfire GmbH

H-TEC SYSTEMS GmbH

ELOGEN SAS

Pure Energy Centre

Shannxi Hele Titanium Technology Co.,Ltd .

Scope of the Report

Electrolyzers Market, by Type

Alkaline Electrolyzers

Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzers

Solid Oxide Electrolyzers

Electrolyzers Market, by Capacity

More than 2 MW

500 kW to 2 MW

Less than 500 kW

Electrolyzers Market, by Application

Industrial Applications

Refineries

Steel Industry

Glass Plants

Semiconductor Industry

Natural Gas Plants

Other Industrial Applications

Chemical Production

Ammonia Production

Methanol Production

Other Chemical Production

Mobility

Other Applications

Electrolyzers market, by Geography

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sg5nxh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets