Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding Market size is set to grow by USD 3.53 billion from 2024-2028, Growth in global electronics production to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The global electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding market size is estimated to grow by USD 3530.9 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.27% during the forecast period. Growth in global electronics production is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand for package-level EMI shielding. However, rising cost pressure from demand side poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., Changzhou Pioneer Electronic Co. Ltd., Cybershield Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., EDOGAWA GOSEI CO. LTD., EIS Legacy LLC, ESCO Technologies Inc., HEICO Corp., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Integrated Polymer Solutions, LG Chem Ltd., MAJR Products Corp., Miller Waste Mills Inc., NITTO KOGYO CORP., Nolato AB, Omega Shielding Products, Parker Hannifin Corp., PPG Industries Inc., Schaffner Group, and Tech Etch Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Method (Conduction and Radiation), End-user (Automotive, Consumer electronics, Aerospace and defense, Healthcare, and IT and telecom), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 3M Co., Changzhou Pioneer Electronic Co. Ltd., Cybershield Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., EDOGAWA GOSEI CO. LTD., EIS Legacy LLC, ESCO Technologies Inc., HEICO Corp., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Integrated Polymer Solutions, LG Chem Ltd., MAJR Products Corp., Miller Waste Mills Inc., NITTO KOGYO CORP., Nolato AB, Omega Shielding Products, Parker Hannifin Corp., PPG Industries Inc., Schaffner Group, and Tech Etch Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The EMI shielding market is experiencing a shift from board-level to package-level shielding. This transition is driven by the demand for reliable shielding in complex PCBs and smaller, lighter designs in consumer electronics. Package-level shielding offers internal and external protection, making it ideal for wireless devices. Henkel is a leading vendor providing compartmental and conformal shielding materials. The market's growth is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) shielding market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing use of electronic devices and the need to protect them from interference. Components such as conductive materials, shielding gaskets, and conductive coatings are key players in this market. Technologies like EMI shielding paint and EMI shielding fabrics are trending, offering cost-effective solutions for larger surfaces. The use of advanced materials like nano-composites and conductive polymers is also driving innovation in the industry. The automotive, telecommunications, and military sectors are major consumers of EMI shielding solutions, with the medical device industry also showing strong growth. The market is expected to continue expanding as the demand for reliable and interference-free electronic systems increases.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The EMI shielding market faces cost pressures due to consumer demands for flexible, customized solutions at competitive prices. Manufacturers must adhere to quality standards and regulations while controlling costs. The electronics industry's shift to China increased demand for EMI shielding but rising labor costs pose a challenge for maintaining low production costs. PCB manufacturers also face pressure to deliver high-quality boards at low costs, leading them to explore outsourcing options. However, increasing labor costs in outsourcing countries may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

increased demand for EMI shielding but rising labor costs pose a challenge for maintaining low production costs. PCB manufacturers also face pressure to deliver high-quality boards at low costs, leading them to explore outsourcing options. However, increasing labor costs in outsourcing countries may hinder market growth during the forecast period. The Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) shielding market faces several challenges in the implementation of effective shielding solutions. Devices and systems require protection against electromagnetic radiation to ensure optimal performance and prevent interference. However, the complexity of modern technology and the need for miniaturization pose challenges in designing and manufacturing EMI shielding materials and components. Additionally, the cost and weight constraints of various industries limit the widespread adoption of advanced shielding technologies. Furthermore, the regulatory landscape and compliance requirements add to the complexity of the market. Markets like automotive, telecommunications, and defense have unique requirements and regulations, making it essential to tailor shielding solutions accordingly. Overall, the EMI shielding market requires continuous innovation and collaboration between industry players to address these challenges and provide effective solutions.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This electromagnetic interference (emi) shielding market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Method 1.1 Conduction

1.2 Radiation End-user 2.1 Automotive

2.2 Consumer electronics

2.3 Aerospace and defense

2.4 Healthcare

2.5 IT and telecom Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Conduction- The conduction method of EMI shielding utilizes conductive materials like copper and aluminum to absorb and ground electromagnetic interference through direct contact. This technique offers a continuous grounding path, ensuring electronic devices function optimally against low-frequency interference. Conductive gaskets around device casings are an example, effectively grounding EMI that penetrates through joints or openings. In high electromagnetic disturbance environments, conduction shielding is a dependable choice, driving growth in the global EMI shielding market's conduction segment.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding Market is experiencing significant growth in the consumer electronics sector and the telecom industry. The electromagnetic environment, characterized by EMI, operational inefficiencies, and safety hazards, necessitates the use of EMI shielding in major industries. Sensitive electronic components, such as those found in Smartphones, Wearables, Tablets, and Wireless communication modules, are particularly vulnerable to EMI. Nearby electronic devices and Bluetooth connectivity can also contribute to EMI issues. In the 5G technology sector, digitization and the telecommunication services space require optimal signal quality and network performance, making EMI shielding an essential solution. EMI shielding materials and technologies play a crucial role in mitigating EMI and ensuring the reliable operation of electronic devices.

Market Research Overview

The Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding Market encompasses technologies and materials used to reduce the unwanted electromagnetic interference that can affect electronic devices. These shielding solutions are essential in various industries, including telecommunications, automotive, military, and consumer electronics. The market is driven by the increasing use of electronic devices and the need for reliable communication and data transfer. EMI shielding materials include conductive and magnetic materials, such as copper, aluminum, and ferrites. The market is also witnessing the development of advanced materials, such as nanomaterials and conductive polymers, for lightweight and cost-effective shielding solutions. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for EMI shielding in 5G and IoT technologies.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Method

Conduction



Radiation

End-user

Automotive



Consumer Electronics



Aerospace And Defense



Healthcare



IT And Telecom

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.