Electrome Launches PAINKILLER™ Bioelectric Pain Management Platform in Partnership with BIEL

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrome Corp, a bioelectric therapeutics company, today announced the launch of its strategic partnership with BioElectronics Corp (BIEL), the pioneer in electromagnetic therapy devices and manufacturer of ActiPatch® and RecoveryRx®. The collaboration supports the national launch of Electrome's AI-enabled bioelectric therapeutics platform and its flagship pain management solution, PAINKILLER™.

The partnership combines Electrome's programmable, AI-driven bioelectric platform with BIEL's FDA-cleared devices and extensive clinical track record, establishing a scalable foundation for the delivery of non-pharmacologic therapies across clinical and consumer markets.

Electrome's PAINKILLER system delivers continuous, drug-free pain relief without side effects or risk of addiction. Post this

Electrome has initiated early deployments within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and expects to expand distribution into approximately 3,700 retail pharmacies nationwide beginning in Q3 2026, alongside direct-to-consumer product line and provider SaaS solutions.

A New Category: Bioelectric Pain Management

At the center of the launch is PAINKILLER™ -- Electrome's next-generation bioelectric pain management solution. The system combines wearable PEMF therapy with an AI-driven platform that personalizes treatment protocols and integrates into broader care pathways.

This approach enables continuous, non-pharmacologic pain management aligned with value-based care models and evolving reimbursement pathways, including remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) and chronic care programs.

The Electrome Platform

The Electrome Platform is a vertically integrated, AI-powered system that translates bioelectric signals into precision therapies. Built for scale, it connects discovery, manufacturing, and clinical delivery within a unified platform designed to support the adoption of bioelectric medicine.

Through the BIEL partnership, Electrome gains immediate access to:

FDA-cleared ActiPatch ® for musculoskeletal pain

for musculoskeletal pain FDA-cleared RecoveryRx ® for postoperative pain and edema

for postoperative pain and edema Extensive clinical datasets and post-market safety data spanning nearly three decades

Established manufacturing and regulatory infrastructure

Together, these assets provide a foundation for near-term market entry and expansion across high-value therapeutic areas.

Clinical Impact

Electrome's bioelectric therapies are designed to provide effective, drug-free pain management that can reduce reliance on opioids and other pharmacologic interventions, while improving recovery outcomes and patient experience.

RecoveryRx® and ActiPatch® have demonstrated:

Reduction in pain and inflammation

Decreased opioid and NSAID utilization

Improved functional recovery and mobility

Strong safety profile with no systemic side effects

These characteristics position bioelectric therapy as a compelling adjunct within multimodal pain management protocols.

Leadership Commentary

"Bioelectronic medicine is at a tipping point," said Ken Mayer, CEO of Electrome Corp. "By joining forces with BIEL, we link their FDA-cleared bioelectric therapy devices with our programmable discovery and commercialization platform. Together, we are on a mission to accelerate the translation of bioelectric science into mainstream medicine."

"Postoperative and chronic pain remain areas of significant unmet need, particularly in reducing reliance on opioids while maintaining effective analgesia," said Nev Zubcevik, DO, CMO and Co-Founder of Electrome Corp. "Bioelectric therapy offers a non-invasive, well-tolerated modality that integrates naturally into clinical workflows and recovery protocols. Our platform extends this further by enabling continuous, data-driven care across the patient journey."

"We see continued momentum in the adoption of bioelectric therapies, and this initiative represents a step toward broader integration of these technologies across clinical and consumer settings." stated Kelly Whelan, CEO of BioElectronics Corp.

About Electrome Corp

Electrome is pioneering a new class of precision bioelectric therapeutics, translating decades of peer-reviewed science into non-invasive therapies for pain, infection, and cancer. Leveraging AI to decode the electrical systems that regulate biology, Electrome is developing first-in-class therapies and novel combination approaches across high-burden disease areas.

www.electrome.com

About BioElectronics Corp (BIEL)

BioElectronics Corporation is a leader in electroceutical medicine and the manufacturer of ActiPatch® and RecoveryRx®, FDA-cleared devices for pain and edema relief. The company has distributed millions of devices globally and has been a pioneer in pulsed electromagnetic field therapy.

www.bielcorp.com

SOURCE Electrome Corporation