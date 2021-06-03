Electromedical Technologies and Nazarbayev University Complete Agreement to Expand Promising Joint Research Programs

- Studies could lead to development of next-generation targeted devices to effectively treat chronic pain

- Stage I research programs designed to study how electro-modulation communicates to cells

- Program objective to decipher impacts of alternating electrical fields on cell signaling and generating cellular response

- Leveraging the executed agreement EMED and Nazarbayev plan to begin the IDE process with the FDA

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: EMED) (the "Company"), a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of bioelectronic devices, including the FDA cleared WellnessPro+®, is pleased to announce that the Company recently completed an agreement with Nazarbayev University to expand its Stage I collaborative research programs. These Stage I programs will study how electro-modulation communicates to cells by modifying intracellular signaling events and altering physiological cellular response.

Electro-modulation therapies (electroceuticals) are conducted and widely applied in medicine today utilizing a variety of frequencies to reduce chronic pain. A front page TIME magazine article noted: "Electroceuticals "are the next wave of new treatments we will have to treat disease," says Kris Famm, president of Galvani Bioelectronics, a biotech collaboration between Glaxo-Smith-Kline and Google's Verily that is focused on developing electricity-based therapies (https://time.com/5709245/bioelectronic-medicine-treatments/). Going forward, researchers hope to learn how alternating electrical fields affect cell physiology and induce their effects.

The main challenge is to define specific electrical frequencies that alter cell physiology by modulating the body's cellular signaling network. Deciphering the impacts of alternating electrical fields on cell signaling will build a solid platform for the development of novel non-invasive technologies in medicine. Once this process is unlocked, leading bioelectronic producers such as Electromedical Technologies could develop new, highly effective, and application/condition-specific devices for broad consumer use.

Matthew Wolfson, Founder and CEO of Electromedical Technologies, noted, "Unraveling the codes of electro-modulation controlling cell behavior will be instrumental in developing effective and targeted applications of the next generation of bioelectronic devices. Thus, decoding the language of electro-modulation is a focus of our research team spearheaded by Professor Dos Sarbassov at Nazarbayev University. We are pleased to be working together on these promising studies that could have a favorable impact on human health using physics instead of drugs."

Dr. Sarbassov is a prominent expert in cell signaling, who received an intensive postdoctoral research training at MIT's Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research and worked for many years as a Faculty Member of the Molecular and Cellular Oncology Department at MD Anderson Cancer Center. He joined Nazarbayev University in 2019 to contribute to a scientific development of the country of his origin. In 2020, Dr. Sarbassov became a Director of the National Laboratory Astana (NLA), a leading research organization at Nazarbayev University.

Dr. Dos Sarbassov commented, "Our work with the Electromedical Technologies is a great collaborative effort of an academic institution with private industry. This joint focus is on advancing technology by understanding the mechanisms of electrical communication with cell physiology. Our primary initial goal is to study and determine how cells react to alternating electrical fields by analyzing their effects on cell signaling and by translating how they lead to distinct responses of cells and tissues."

Matthew Wolfson commented further, "We seek to utilize the deciphering of the mechanisms of electrical signaling on cells in an effort to provide a solid foundation in our development of effective treatments of inflammation, neurodegenerative disorders and opioid addiction. With the new agreement and program parameters in place, the Company and the University look forward to commencing the IDE (Investigational Device Exemption) process leading to a submission with the FDA."

About Nazarbayev University:

Nazarbayev University (NU), established on the initiative of the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2010, is the country's flagship academic institution with aspirations to become a global-level research university. This is the first university in Kazakhstan which is guided by the principles of autonomy and academic freedom. Located in the capital of Kazakhstan, NU is a research university with growing international renown combining education, research and innovation on a state of the art 21st-century campus. NU scholars conduct research in many fields, and seek to expand human knowledge through innovation, analysis, and collaboration. Within ten years since its inception, NU has become a leading research university in Kazakhstan. NU research is supported by the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, local and international organizations, and is carried out in the Schools, Research Centers and Institutes. Please visit Nazarbayev University website https://research.nu.edu.kz/en/ to find comprehensive information on the NU research activities and profiles of faculty and researchers.

About Electromedical Technologies

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Electromedical Technologies, Inc. is a commercial stage, FDA cleared, bioelectronic medical device manufacturing company initially focused on the treatment of various chronic, acute, intractable, and post-operative pain conditions. Through University collaboration agreements, the Company is working to develop a comprehensive research program in defining the effects of electro-modulation on the human body. By studying the impacts of electrical fields in cell signaling and effects on virus assembly and immune responses, the Company's goal is to reduce pain and improve overall human wellbeing. The Company's current FDA cleared product indications are for chronic acute post traumatic and post-operative, intractable pain relief. For more information, please visit www.electromedtech.com. Nonhuman preliminary studies that we are planning to start in the near future and their applications are not related to our current product in any way and currently not cleared in the US.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

Corporate Contact:

Electromedical Technologies, Inc.

Hanover International

Tel: 1.888.880.7888

email: [email protected]

https://electromedtech.com

SOURCE Electromedical Technologies, Inc.