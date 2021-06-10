Electromedical Technologies Flagship Device to Be Introduced at National Chiropractic Expo

- EMED Director Kathy Strand R.N. hosting booth at Parker Seminars Expo in Orlando June 11th-13th

- Parker Seminars hosts semi-annual expo and seminars for chiropractors and their assistants

- Presence at the expo could build awareness and on-board new practitioners and sales reps

--The Orlando event features U.S. Surgeon General as Keynote Speaker

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: EMED) (the "Company"), a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of bioelectronic devices, including the FDA cleared WellnessPro Plus®, is pleased to announce that Director Kathy Strand R.N. will be hosting a booth and featuring the EMED flagship device at the upcoming Parker Seminars semi-annual national expo for chiropractors and chiropractic assistants In Orlando, Florida from June 11-13, 2021.



Presence at the expo is reflective of the Company's consistent awareness campaign and objective to on-board hundreds of new sales reps. With the U.S. Surgeon General serving as Keynote Speaker, it is anticipated that this high profile event will be well attended. Parker Seminars is the leading source of continuing education for clinicians in the chiropractic field along with the opportunity to interact with the industry's leading chiropractic vendors. Parker Seminars has hosted more than 430 seminars across the globe and trained over 40,000 Doctors of Chiropractic and more than 200,000 chiropractic assistants.



Matthew Wolfson, Founder and CEO of Electromedical Technologies, noted, "Directly introducing and educating a large number of chiropractors and chiropractic assistants at once about bio-electronic devices such as our flagship WellnessPro Plus® is a rare and unique opportunity and should foster awareness about EMED and the drug free chronic pain control benefits of our device. This event also dovetails with our goal of on-boarding hundreds of new sales reps in 2021, which could result in an increase in our future sales growth rate."



About Electromedical Technologies



Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Electromedical Technologies, Inc. is a commercial stage, FDA cleared, bioelectronic medical device manufacturing company initially focused on the treatment of various chronic, acute, intractable, and post-operative pain conditions. Through University collaboration agreements, the Company is working to develop a comprehensive research program in defining the effects of electro-modulation on the human body. By studying the impacts of electrical fields in cell signaling and effects on virus assembly and immune responses, the Company's goal is to reduce pain and improve overall human wellbeing. The Company's current FDA cleared product indications are for chronic, acute, post traumatic and post-operative, intractable pain relief. For more information, please visit www.electromedtech.com. Nonhuman preliminary studies that we are planning to start in the near future and their applications are not related to our current product in any way and currently not cleared in the US.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

Corporate Contact:

Electromedical Technologies, Inc.

Hanover International

Tel: 1.888.880.7888

email: [email protected]

https://electromedtech.com

SOURCE Electromedical Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.electromedtech.com

