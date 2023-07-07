Electron Microscope Market to grow at CAGR of 8.41% from 2022-2027|APAC estimated to account for 55% of market gowth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electron microscope market is set to grow by USD 1,689.35 million from 2022 to 2027; progressing at a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the Rising need for root-cause failure analysis. The global semiconductor industry is technologically advanced, with embedded systems increasing the degree of manufacturing integrated circuits and printed circuit boards (PCBs). Scanning electron microscope provides high-resolution imaging and in-depth reality of the product structure that facilitates high-quality products. In addition, because optical microscopes are limited in magnification by the wavelength of light, they cannot match the resolution, quality, and accuracy offered by scanning electron microscopes when it comes to densely packed ICs and PCBs.Thus, scanning electron microscopes have growth in the future, which is expected to drive the growth of the electron microscope market during the forecast period.-Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electron Microscope Market

The electron microscope market covers the following areas:

Electron Microscope Market Sizing

Electron Microscope Market Forecast

Electron Microscope Market Analysis

The report on the electron microscope market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Electron Microscope Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

Increased demand for low-voltage electron microscopes is the primary trend shaping the electron microscope market.

Low voltage electron microscopes (LVEM) use a slowed electron beam and operate at much lower voltages (less than 25 kV) compared to 100 kV for high voltage electron microscopes (HVEM).

A further advantage of the LVEM is that it can be used as a desktop or tabletop electron microscope and can be installed in any laboratory which requires an electron microscope.

LVEMs are priced low compared with conventional electron microscopes and are not on par with them in terms of magnification capabilities.

These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global electron microscope market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges -

High product costs and heavy excise duties are the major challenges hindering the electron microscope market. The initial cost of an electron microscope is high, and the sale of electron microscopes highly depends upon government funding and corporate funding.

The initial cost of an electron microscope is high, and the sale of electron microscopes highly depends upon government funding and corporate funding. In the electron microscopes market, either growth or a decline occurs, which totally depends on funding for these research institutions.

To earn revenue, many governments collect high import duties and other taxes, such as customs duties on electron microscopes. The taxes on electron microscopes are in the form of direct or indirect taxes.

Thus, an increase in taxes and excise duties raises the overall cost of the products, which will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Electron Microscope Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

Segment Overview -

Technavio has segmented the electron microscope market by application (semiconductors, life sciences, material sciences, and nanotechnology), technology (SEM, TEM, and DBEM), end-user (industries, institutions, and private laboratories and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the semiconductors segment will be significant during the forecast period. The semiconductor industry has been the largest end-user of electron microscopes ever since their commercial use. Semiconductors form the core of electronic products. The growth in electron microscopes shows because of development and technological advances in the field of semiconductors. Some of the end-users also use a dual-beam electron microscope (DBEM) as it is more advanced. Although, the adoption is less due to the high cost of procurement compared with SEM. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the semiconductors segment of the global electron microscope market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Companies Mentioned

Advantest Corp.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bruker Corp.

Carl Zeiss AG

COXEM Co. Ltd.

Danaher Corp.

DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS

Hirox Co. Ltd.

HOVERLABS

JEOL Ltd.

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Nikon Corp.

Nion

Novartis AG

Olympus Corp.

Seiko Holdings Corp.

Tescan Orsay Holding AS

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Topcon Corp.

UNISOKU Co. Ltd.

Advantest Corp.: The company offers electron microscopes such as the MASK MVM-SEM E3600 series.

Agilent Technologies Inc.: The company offers electron microscopes such as Agilent 8500 FE-SEM.

The company offers electron microscopes such as Agilent 8500 FE-SEM. Bruker Corp.: The company offers electron microscopes such as the new Xflash 7 eds detector series.

Electron Microscope Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,689.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.95 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advantest Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, COXEM Co. Ltd., Danaher Corp., DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS, Hirox Co. Ltd., HOVERLABS, JEOL Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., Nikon Corp., Nion, Novartis AG, Olympus Corp., Seiko Holdings Corp., Tescan Orsay Holding AS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Topcon Corp., and UNISOKU Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

