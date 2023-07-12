Electron Microscopes (SEM, TEM,FIB-SEM, Cyro-TEM, Benchtop) Global Market 2023 to 2033

The "The Global Market for Electron Microscopes (SEM, TEM,FIB-SEM, Cyro-TEM, Benchtop) 2023-2033" report

The Global Market for Electron Microscopes 2023-2033 presents an in-depth analysis of the electron microscopes market by products, revenues, markets and companies.

Future research and development needs are dependent upon the capacity of instrumentation to measure, sense, fabricate, and manipulate matter at the nanoscale.

Electron microscopy has the advantage over other characterisation techniques (e.g., bulk spectroscopy or electrical testing) in that it is descriptive, producing images of objects that are directly related to their structure, morphology, and composition, and hence it directly uncovers spatial heterogeneities.

This is crucial in semiconductors manufacturing and advanced technology industrial R&D. In addition to the need for ultra-high-resolution imaging, demand for high-precision prior sample processing and high sensitivity electron microscopes has grown in fields including the environment and new energy, new materials, and life sciences

This report includes electron microscopes used in semiconductors, materials and nanomaterials research, manufacturing and process industries, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, clinical and diagnostic, and other industries.

The Global Market for Electron Microscopes 2023-2033 covers electron microscope equipment manufacturers and suppliers based on their product portfolios, recent developments and core strategies.

The electron microscope market addressed in this report has been analyzed for the four main global areas of North America, Europe, Asia and ROW.

Companies Mentioned

  • Applied Materials, Inc. .
  • Coxem Co., Ltd.
  • Delmic
  • Delong Instruments
  • Gandeeva Therapeutics
  • Hirox Asia Ltd.
  • Hitachi High-Technologies
  • JEOL Ltd.
  • Pemtron Co., Ltd.
  • SEC Co., Ltd.
  • Tescan S.A.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Voxa
  • Zeiss Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology

Report Includes

  • An overview of the global market for electron microscopes.
  • Analysis of the transmission electron microscopy (TEM), scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and dual beam markets through 2033 including unit sales, and conservative and optimistic revenue estimates.
  • Analysis of global market trends.
  • Discussion of key market participants, extensive product segments, supporting technologies, trends and market dynamics and geographic trends.
  • Evaluation of the market by end users.
  • Comprehensive company profiles for all companies in the electron microscope market, including revenues and product ranges.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 THE GLOBAL ELECTRON MICROSCOPES MARKET
3.1 Market structure
3.2 Scanning Electron Microscopes (SEM)
3.2.1 SEM key players
3.2.2 Bench/tabletop SEMs
3.2.3 Prices
3.2.3.1 Non-Analytical Scanning Electron Microscope Unit Sales
3.2.3.2 Analytical Scanning Electron Microscope Unit Sales
3.2.4 Market share
3.3 Transmission Electron Microscopes (TEM)
3.3.1 TEM producers
3.3.2 Prices
3.3.3 The global market
3.4 Dual Beam instruments (FIB-SEM)
3.4.1 Unit sales 2010-2033
3.4.2 Global revenues 2010-2033
3.5 Cryo-TEM

4 ELECTRON MICROSCOPES MARKET, BY REGION
4.1 North America
4.2 Asia
4.3 Europe
4.4 Rest of the World

5 END USER MARKETS FOR ELECTRON MICROSCOPES
5.1 Semiconductors and electronics market
5.1.1 Trends
5.1.2 Revenues 2010-2033
5.2 Materials and nanomaterials research
5.2.1 Global market
5.2.2 Revenues 2010-2033
5.3 Life sciences market
5.3.1 Global market
5.3.2 EM producers in the life sciences market
5.3.3 Revenues 2010-2033

6 ELECTRON MICROSCOPE COMPANY PROFILES (14 company profiles)

7 REFERENCES

