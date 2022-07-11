Electron Microscopy Market to Garner $8.3 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 8.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in adoption of electron microscopes for conducting research and manufacturing process and increase in use in life science, clinical trials, pathology, toxicology, and disease diagnosis have boosted the growth of the global electron microscopy market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Electron Microscopy Market by Type (Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM), Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)), by Application (Life Sciences, Material Sciences, Other), by End User (Healthcare, Research Institute, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global electron microscopy industry was accounted for $3.7 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $8.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Major Determinants of the Market Growth

Increase in adoption of electron microscopes for conducting research and manufacturing process and increase in use in life science, clinical trials, pathology, toxicology, and disease diagnosis have boosted the growth of the global electron microscopy market. However, high prices associated with microscopes hinder the market growth. On the contrary, high growth potential in commercial and industrial sectors are expected to open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the automotive sector, which is the prime end-use industry of electron microscopy devices.

However, as the world has been slowly getting back on track, the demand for electron microscopy is expected to increase.

The Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Dominated the Market

By type, the scanning electron microscope (SEM) segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global electron microscopy market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, as it offers quality assurance with data regarding surface morphology and properties such as topography, chemical analysis, and fractography. The report includes analysis of the transmission electron microscope (TEM) segment.

The Research Institute Segment to Portray the Highest CAGR through 2030

By end user, the research institute segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031, as electron microscope are used in research laboratories, nanotechnology centers, university, and companies across the globe. However, the others segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global electron microscopy market, as electron microscopy is used in quality assurance labs in the automotive sector to certify quality and durability of materials.

Asia-Pacific Held the Highest Share

By region, the global electron microscopy market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, due to presence of developed nations and major industries in the region. However, the market across North America is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, due to increase in demand for electron microscopes that offer high-quality imaging and magnification.

Major Market Players

Bruker Corporation

carl zeiss ag

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

JEOL Ltd.

Nikon Instruments, Inc.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Oxford Instruments plc

tescan orsay holding, a.s.

Delong Instruments AS

Advantest Corp

