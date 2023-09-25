Electron Microscopy Sample Preparation Market to grow by USD 244.64 million from 2022-2027 | Asia to account for 41% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electron microscopy sample preparation market size is expected to grow by USD 244.64 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by Type (Scanning electron microscope and Transmission electron microscope), Application (Pharma and biotech companies and Academic and research institutes), and Geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)). Asia will contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market growth can be attributed to the raised demand for treatment and procedures for different diseases to serve the rising population. Furthermore, Asian countries like Japan, China, and India are estimated to provide remarkable growth opportunities for healthcare companies. Hence, such factors drive the regional market growth for the electron microscopy sample preparation market during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electron Microscopy Sample Preparation Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Angstrom Advanced Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Delong America Inc., Denton Vacuum, Hitachi Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., JEOL Ltd., Media Cybernetics, Oxford Instruments plc, Renishaw Plc, Tescan Orsay Holding AS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: The company offers electron microscopy sample preparation for transmission electron microscopy analysis with DualBeam instruments.

Electron Microscopy Sample Preparation Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Segment - The scanning electron microscope segment will be significant during the forecast period. As a result of factors such as the rapid advances in imaging technology across industries and the rising complexity of product and component designs, the resolution required to analyze these products exceeds the capabilities of optical microscopes. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

Electron Microscopy Sample Preparation Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

Increasing focus on nanotechnology

Rising demand for failure root cause analysis

Growing demand for high-resolution transmission electron microscope (HRTEM)

Increasing focus on nanotechnology drives the market growth. transmission electron microscopes and scanning electron microscopes are made necessary due to the advancements in the field of nanotechnology. Nanotechnology affects atoms, the smallest particles on Earth, with the aim of influencing their fundamental properties and uses nanoscience to build an ecosystem around the concept. For instance, the French National Laboratory for Measurement and Testing has undertaken the analysis of daily food consumption for Environmental Action, a non-governmental organization (NGO). Hence, such factors drive the growth of the electron microscopy sample preparation market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this electron microscopy sample preparation market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electron microscopy sample preparation market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the electron microscopy sample preparation market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the electron microscopy sample preparation market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electron microscopy sample preparation market vendors.

