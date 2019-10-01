Electronic Adhesives: Market Overview and Top Ten Companies

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The scope of this report includes an analysis of the electronic adhesives market based on resin type, product type, application and regional markets. Revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2024 are provided at the global level for these segments. The electronic adhesives market is segmented into four categories -



- By resin type: silicones, polyurethanes, acrylics, epoxies and other resins.

- By product type: electrically conductive adhesives, thermally conductive, UV curing and other product types.

- By application: surface mounting, conformal coatings and wire tacking.

- By region: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and the Rest of the World (RoW).



Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars unadjusted for inflation.



The scope of this report also includes identification of the top ten companies in electronic adhesives market and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth and allowing these companies to succeed. This report also explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions.



- An overview of the electronic adhesives market with greatest commercial potential

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Identification of top ten electronic adhesives' companies that play a key role in industry's growth, their main business segments, details of products, and financial performance

- Review of underlying technologies driving the industry's growth along with primary factors – current trends, regulatory updates, and other macro-economic factors – that can influence the market

- The latest information on the leading companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and products in pipeline with SWOT analyses

- Detailed profiles of key stakeholders within the market



An adhesive is a substance applied to the surface of a material that binds and resists separation.An adhesive's principal attribute is its ability to form strong bonds with the surfaces of a wide range of materials and to retain bond strength under expected use conditions.



Adhesives offers many advantages over binding techniques such as sewing, mechanical fastening and thermal bonding.



Most adhesives do not have excellent bulk properties, so it is important that adhesive films are kept thin. Materials such as epoxies have bulk properties that qualify them as engineering materials, and they thus can be used in multifunctional applications. "Adhesive" is a general term that includes cement, glue, mucilage and paste. For the purposes of this report, all of these terms are can be used interchangeably.



Electronic adhesives, as the name suggest, are used in electronics application.In addition to providing the mechanical joining function, the electronic adhesive must also provide a dielectric function and high thermal resistance.



The dielectric function is often related to some degree of electrical insulation, but it could also be related to electrical conductivity depending on the application.



