Electronic Adhesives Market Size worth USD 1.43 Bn, Technological advancements in adhesives to boost market growth - Technavio

The top Key players of the Electronic Adhesives Market are covered as:

3M Co.

Arkema SA

Dow Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Elkem ASA

Evonik Industries AG

H.B. Fuller Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

The electronic adhesives market will be affected by production expansions. Apart from this, other market trends include product launches, increasing strategic acquisitions, and partnerships. In addition, technological advances, rising demand for electronic adhesives in APAC, and increased use of electronics in automobiles will augment market growth over the forecast period as well. Buy Sample Report.

Electronic Adhesives Market Split

By Product

Electrically Conductive Adhesives



Thermally Conductive Adhesives



UV Curing Adhesives



Others

By Application

Surface Mounting



Conformal Coating



Wire Tacking



Potting and Encapsulation

By Material

Silicon Adhesives



Polyurethane Adhesives



Acrylic Adhesives



Epoxy Adhesives



Others

Electronic Adhesives Market Split by Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

76% of the market's growth will come from APAC. The primary markets for the electronic adhesives market in APAC are China, India, and Japan. The market will grow in this region more quickly than it would in other places. Over the course of the forecast period, the rising population will support the expansion of the APAC electronic adhesives market. Download Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global electronic adhesives industry by value?

What will be the size of the global electronic adhesives industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global electronic adhesives industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global electronic adhesives market?

The electronic adhesives market research report presents critical information and factual data about the electronic adhesives industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the electronic adhesives market study.

Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.73% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.4 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 76% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Corp., Arkema SA, Chemence Inc., Dexerials Corp., The Dow Chemical Co., Dymax Corp., Elkem ASA, EpoxySet Inc., Evonik Industries AG, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG, and Co. KGaA, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Hernon Manufacturing Inc., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Indium Corp., Kyocera Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Master Bond Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., and DuPont de Nemours Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis - Specialty chemicals

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Electrically conductive adhesives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Electrically conductive adhesives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Electrically conductive adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Thermally conductive adhesives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Thermally conductive adhesives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Thermally conductive adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 UV curing adhesives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: UV curing adhesives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: UV curing adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Application

6.3 Surface mounting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Surface mounting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Surface mounting - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Conformal coating - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Conformal coating - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Conformal coating - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Wire tacking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Wire tacking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Wire tacking - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Potting and encapsulation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: Potting and encapsulation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Potting and encapsulation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Material

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 37: Material - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 38: Comparison by Material

7.3 Silicon adhesives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: Silicon adhesives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Silicon adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Polyurethane adhesives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 41: Polyurethane adhesives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Polyurethane adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Acrylic adhesives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 43: Acrylic adhesives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Acrylic adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 Epoxy adhesives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 45: Epoxy adhesives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Epoxy adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Material

8 Customer landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 51: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 53: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 55: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 57: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 59: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 61: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 63: Key leading countries

9.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 65: Impact of drivers and challenges

10.3 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 66: Vendor landscape

11.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 67: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 68: Industry risks

11.3 Competitive Scenario

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 69: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 70: Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 71: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 72: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 73: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 74: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 75: 3M Co. - Segment focus

Co. - Segment focus

Exhibit 76: Arkema SA - Overview



Exhibit 77: Arkema SA - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Arkema SA - Key news



Exhibit 79: Arkema SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Arkema SA - Segment focus



Exhibit 81: Dow Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Dow Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Dow Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 84: Dow Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Dow Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 86: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 87: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 89: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 91: Elkem ASA - Overview



Exhibit 92: Elkem ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 93: Elkem ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: Elkem ASA - Segment focus



Exhibit 95: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 96: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 98: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus



Exhibit 100: H.B. Fuller Co. - Overview



Exhibit 101: H.B. Fuller Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: H.B. Fuller Co. - Key news



Exhibit 103: H.B. Fuller Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: H.B. Fuller Co. - Segment focus



Exhibit 105: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 106: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 108: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Segment focus



Exhibit 110: Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 114: LG Chem Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: LG Chem Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: LG Chem Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 117: LG Chem Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: LG Chem Ltd. - Segment focus

