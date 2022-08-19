Electronic Adhesives Market Size worth USD 1.43 Bn, Technological advancements in adhesives to boost market growth - Technavio

Aug 19, 2022, 21:00 ET
The electronic adhesives market size is expected to grow by USD 1.43 billion at a CAGR of 4.73% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
All major aspects that include a detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications are covered.
The top Key players of the Electronic Adhesives Market are covered as:
- 3M Co.
- Arkema SA
- Dow Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Elkem ASA
- Evonik Industries AG
- H.B. Fuller Co.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.
- LG Chem Ltd.
The electronic adhesives market will be affected by production expansions. Apart from this, other market trends include product launches, increasing strategic acquisitions, and partnerships. In addition, technological advances, rising demand for electronic adhesives in APAC, and increased use of electronics in automobiles will augment market growth over the forecast period as well. Buy Sample Report.
- By Product
- Electrically Conductive Adhesives
- Thermally Conductive Adhesives
- UV Curing Adhesives
- Others
- By Application
- Surface Mounting
- Conformal Coating
- Wire Tacking
- Potting and Encapsulation
- By Material
- Silicon Adhesives
- Polyurethane Adhesives
- Acrylic Adhesives
- Epoxy Adhesives
- Others
- Electronic Adhesives Market Split by Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
76% of the market's growth will come from APAC. The primary markets for the electronic adhesives market in APAC are China, India, and Japan. The market will grow in this region more quickly than it would in other places. Over the course of the forecast period, the rising population will support the expansion of the APAC electronic adhesives market. Download Free Sample Report.
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
- What was the size of the global electronic adhesives industry by value?
- What will be the size of the global electronic adhesives industry in 2026?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global electronic adhesives industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global electronic adhesives market?
The electronic adhesives market research report presents critical information and factual data about the electronic adhesives industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the electronic adhesives market study.
|
Electronic Adhesives Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.73%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 1.43 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.4
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 76%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Japan, UK, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
3M Corp., Arkema SA, Chemence Inc., Dexerials Corp., The Dow Chemical Co., Dymax Corp., Elkem ASA, EpoxySet Inc., Evonik Industries AG, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG, and Co. KGaA, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Hernon Manufacturing Inc., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Indium Corp., Kyocera Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Master Bond Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., and DuPont de Nemours Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
