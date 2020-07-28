Electronic Adhesives Market worth $4.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Electronic Adhesives Market by Form (Liquid, Paste and Solid), by Resin (Epoxy, Silicone), by Product Type, by End-Use Industry (Communications, Computers & Servers, Consumer Electronics, Industrial), by Region - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Electronic Adhesives Market size for electronic adhesives is projected to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2020 to USD 4.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.7%. Electronic adhesives are largely used in the Communications, Computers & Servers, Consumer Electronics end-use industry. The epoxy resin is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market as it is used when extreme operating conditions require optimum protection. Epoxy offer different physical and chemical properties from other alternatives.

Liquid form adhesives segment is projected to be the largest segment of the electronic adhesives market.

Liquid electronic adhesives are preferred by the major manufacturers owing to their strong adhesion strength, ability to protect surface from moisture, and corrosion agents, and availability in various fillers, such as epoxies, silicones, and acrylics. Liquid epoxy adhesives have quick bonding properties and a rapid room temperature setting for electronics applications. They are non-flammable adhesives and repair printed circuits, fastens down and seals electronic components, replaces soft soldering and welding of jewelry, sets jewel stones, and repairs and bonds glass and porcelain.

Epoxy-resin based adhesive is the fastest-growing segment of the overall electronic adhesives market.

The most frequently used resin type for electronic applications is epoxy, either two-part or single-part heat cure products. Occasionally snap-cure epoxies, which cure at a lower temperature than regular single-part epoxies, are used. Light-curable adhesives are also used in the assembly of electronic applications. They have high throughput and cure in seconds for fast processing. These adhesives are available with innovative and patented technology. They are electrically insulated, making them useful for conformal coating, encapsulation and potting, masking, thermal management, and other electronic components assembly.

APAC is the largest electronic adhesives market during the forecast period.

APAC is the leading market for electronic adhesives. The growth in the region is fueled by the booming economies of China, Taiwan, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Epoxy resin is a preferred choice in the communications industry in APAC. It is in high demand, as it is used when extreme operating conditions require optimum protection. Epoxy also offer different physical and chemical properties from other alternatives. APAC is a rapidly developing region with growth opportunities for companies willing to invest in high-growth markets.

The key players profiled in the electronic adhesives market report are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller Company (US), 3M Company (US), tesa SE (Germany), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Panacol-Elosol GmbH (Germany), and Meridian Adhesives Group (US).

