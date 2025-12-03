Electronic Arts Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Electronic Arts Inc. - EA

News provided by

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Dec 03, 2025, 14:27 ET

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Electronic Arts Inc. (NasdaqGS: EA) to an investor consortium comprised of PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Electronic Arts will receive $210.00 in cash for each share of Electronic Arts that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected]) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ea/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 960
New Orleans, LA 70163

CONNECT WITH US: Facebook || Instagram || YouTube || TikTok || LinkedIn

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Beauty Health Investigation Initiated By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of The Beauty Health Company - SKIN

Beauty Health Investigation Initiated By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of The Beauty Health Company - SKIN

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has ...
Crocs Investigation Initiated By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Crocs, Inc. - CROX

Crocs Investigation Initiated By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Crocs, Inc. - CROX

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has ...
More Releases From This Source