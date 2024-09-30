Electronic Caregiver and Samsung Electronics America Join Forces to Reveal Transformational Chronic and Aging Care Solutions at HLTH 2024

Electronic Caregiver introduces Addison Care, an AI-driven 3D Virtual Caregiver that operates 24/7 in the patient's home. Addison monitors and improves treatment adherence, performs automated wellness checks and vitals monitoring, provides companionship, manages medication schedules, and assists with daily tasks and routines. Addison is now available on Samsung tablets, mobile devices, and other Samsung smart home devices. At HLTH 2024 in Las Vegas, Addison will be showcased on Samsung tablets and integrated with Samsung's newest Galaxy Watch7, which features FDA-approved vitals monitoring.

Revolutionizing Digital Health and Connected Care

Together, Electronic Caregiver and Samsung are transforming digital health and connected care, not only at home but throughout the entire patient journey—from clinic to hospital to home. With the increasing number of chronically ill patients, 55 million aging adults in the U.S., and 53 million family caregivers, the combination of Electronic Caregiver's Addison Care solution with Samsung's hardware, software, and security is a groundbreaking innovation.

Comprehensive Care Solutions

The combined solutions improve care outcomes, reduce social isolation, support mental health, extend functional independence, and enhance the quality of life. Addison, powered by Samsung, applies a three-phase strategy:

Engagement and Assistance: Addison protects, serves, educates, and entertains with interactive engagements for daily care and tasks, including gamification. Continuous Health Monitoring: Addison provides continuous health monitoring, early identification of health changes, facilitates timely interventions, and optimizes care coordination. Companionship and Connectivity: Addison offers companionship, on-demand virtual primary care, 24/7 emergency response, auto fall detection, and features to improve memory, concentration, and motor skills. It integrates with a centralized TeleCare operation where care coaches and nurses provide additional support.

Tailored for Diversity and Personalization

Electronic Caregiver and Samsung are dedicated to patient-centric care solutions. Addison is designed to be reliable, easy to use, and highly effective, tailored to personal choices, ethnicities, cultural preferences, languages, and health circumstances. Configurations are available for home, hospital, clinical support, senior living communities, home care providers, and other key stakeholders.

Innovative Interactive Features

Addison features highly engaging scenes with interactive objects, creatures, toys, musical instruments, plants, and surprises. It celebrates holidays, faith-based events, birthdays, and sporting events with users, maintaining constant engagement with endless animations.

Statements from Leadership

Anthony Dohrmann, CEO of Electronic Caregiver, Inc., states, "Addison, enhanced by Samsung, is the most unique, advanced experience for human-technology interaction ever created. The world will be surprised by what we've achieved for both user engagement, and care."

Cherry Drulius, Healthcare Director at Samsung Electronics America adds, "Samsung believes digital health and connected care are the future. With Addison and Virtual Care available on Samsung devices, we can improve health outcomes, support self-care, and enhance wellness for countless individuals."

For more information about Addison Care and the partnership with Samsung Electronics America, visit www.electroniccaregiver.com

