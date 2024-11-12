Electronic Caregiver, Inc. Launches Addison Care+ in AWS Marketplace

Addison Care+ is an intelligent, conversational virtual caregiver embedded with ChatGPT.

LAS CRUCES, N.M., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic Caregiver Inc., a nationwide provider of AI-driven, advanced in-home care products, services, and solutions announces that Addison Care+ is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Healthcare providers in the home health, private duty home care, senior living, and aging services markets can now offer Addison Care+ as part of their comprehensive solution to their patients, residents, and members. Addison Care+ enables senior care providers to provide an innovative solution to their clients seeking to optimize independence and health with confidence and security that they are not alone.

AWS customers will now have access to Addison Care+ directly within AWS Marketplace. The Electronic Caregiver (ECG) platform provides AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of Addison Care+ within their AWS Marketplace account.

Anthony Dohrmann, ECG's founder and CEO notes, "The Addison Care+ product — whether serving chronically ill patients, aging adults, or family caregivers – provides a captivating interface designed to drive unprecedented levels of engagement with unparalleled data collection. The insights obtained through Addison enables enterprise customers to proactively address care needs while optimizing utilization of their skilled caregiving resources."

Addison Care was created through nearly a decade-long collaboration with partners to address the most challenging needs in healthcare and patient outcomes. Objectives included filling gaps and shortfalls in care, including 24/7 continuous monitoring and oversight of the activities of daily living at home. For providers, the solution provides daily insights into an individual's health and well-being – enabling the firms to streamline operations, effectively manage human capital, expand the number of clients served, and increase revenue. B2B customers have experienced a 2x increase in caregiver capacity when incorporating ECG's AI-driven transcription, intelligent summarization, and care reporting tools into their workflows.

"ECG's dedication to leveraging technology in healthcare has streamlined our operations and enhanced patient outcomes. Their remote monitoring solutions have enabled us to stay connected with our patients outside of traditional office visits, allowing for proactive management of chronic conditions and early intervention when needed. Partnering with ECG has not only improved the quality of care we're able to offer but has also strengthened the bond between our practice and our patients. Their patient-centric approach aligns perfectly with our values, making them an invaluable asset to our team."– Cindy Alkire, MHA, BSN, RN | Arete Family Care

Addison Care works to dramatically improve and manage treatment adherence in a world where non-adherence is responsible for 50% of treatment failures. Addison also provides early identification of changes in health status, developing side effects, symptoms, and adverse reactions. These features and benefits facilitate earlier, faster, more accurate, and more personalized interventions to improve outcomes and the overall patient experience. The Addison 3D virtual caregiver is integrated with a centralized, advanced, AI-driven TeleCare operation, providing nationwide services that make implementation and scalability turnkey for customers and partners.

From chronic care management to extending functional independent living, improving quality of life, and overcoming social isolation and mental health challenges, Addison is designed to impact not only physical health but also address other key challenges. Addison has routines to help preempt falls, promote improved motor skills and increased strength, and also supports memory, focus, concentration, and overall cognition through advanced engagement technologies and gamification.

Addison performs automated health and wellness checks, monitors vitals, helps manage medication routines, offers 24/7 virtual primary care, and 24/7 emergency response accessed through four redundant methods. Addison now comes standard with advanced AI-driven Wi-Fi activity monitoring. Carers can monitor through a supportive mobile app to view increased or decreased restroom usage, kitchen access patterns, activity monitoring data for general 24/7 movement, inactivity alerts, rise from bed alerts, fail to rise from bed alerts, and even daily and week-long trends for when clients or patients laid to sleep, and when they rose, for monitoring of sleep patterns daily and over time.

The Addison Care solution by Electronic Caregiver is a seamless and rapidly expanding ecosystem for comprehensive care. One in every three people in the world lives with multiple chronic conditions. In the United States, over 140 million Americans are chronically ill, with 55 million aging adults expected to reach 96 million by 2060, and over 53 million caregivers. With continuous Virtual Care support, care coordination is optimized for the diverse stakeholders throughout the care circle. Addison Care is designed to streamline and improve care by not only extending care to the home but also through empowering home care providers, family carers, medical providers, health systems, hospitals, senior living operators, insurers, and all those with a desire to improve quality, improve outcomes, lower liabilities, avoid costs, and make a positive impact on humanity. It delivers a transformational suite of solutions that not only elate and stimulate but deliver real-world efficacy to those at risk and in need.

About Electronic Caregiver

Electronic Caregiver Inc. is a leading provider of advanced in-home care solutions, leveraging AI and innovative technologies to deliver comprehensive and effective care for chronically ill patients, aging adults, and family caregivers. With a strong focus on improving treatment adherence, early identification of health changes, and enhancing overall patient outcomes, Electronic Caregiver continues to set new standards in the healthcare industry. For more information, visit www.electroniccaregiver.com.

