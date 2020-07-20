Electronic Caregiver launches program to help slow the spread of COVID-19 at companies, schools, churches, events

"The incidence of people testing positive for COVID-19 is increasing, and that is the scary part of the spike we're seeing," said Electronic Caregiver Chief Clinical Officer Tim Washburn. "It's not that we're testing more, it's that we're seeing a higher incidence when we do test; that's what everyone is worried about, and we can affect that with the Protector Initiative significantly."

The Protector Initiative works on any device with Google Chrome and can be used by individuals before they leave home. It can also be deployed in the form of a kiosk for employees/customers to use on-site at a commercial facility or in any place where large crowds gather.

"In the case of a business, an employer would register and implement the Protector Initiative as a prescreening tool for their employees before they enter the workplace," Electronic Caregiver Chief Technology Officer Dr. David Keeley said.

Individuals enrolled in the program will obtain credentials to log into the web portal using their personal device or a kiosk. They will record vitals, such as oxygen saturation and body temperature, using a provided or personal pulse oximeter and thermometer. These devices are essential in detecting a fever or difficulty breathing – two common symptoms of COVID-19.

If recorded vitals are normal, or fall within an organization's specified range, the individual will be permitted to enter the facility or event. If any vital is abnormal, the individual will be prompted to answer a series of infectious disease risk questions based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Once this process is completed, all data is securely routed to a designated individual or team of individuals for review. For example, an organization may choose to have this data sent to a school nurse or district medical provider. This designated person will be notified of an abnormal reading and use the data to determine whether an at-risk individual should be permitted to enter the facility.

"By prescreening individuals prior to them arriving to a facility, or at the door of a facility, and routing that prescreening data to individuals who are tasked with facility access control, we can decrease the number of infected individuals entering these spaces," Keeley said. "Prescreening any 'superspreader' event or location prior to individuals coming onto the site provides a significantly stronger layer of protection for everyone."

The Protector Initiative is designed to be very scalable, deployed at a low cost, and easy to use. Additional features can be added to the program, such as Electronic Caregiver's pocketMD telemedicine service, allowing users to connect with a certified physician remotely. The platform is available in both English and Spanish.

"When you look at other COVID-19 technology out there right now, a lot of it has been designed to hold data in the field – so it's not storing forward – or it's designed for individual use, not an organizational use," Keeley said. "With the Protector Initiative, we can provide the hierarchical structure necessary to get the data to the right people to make decisions before somebody enters a facility, mitigating the risk of potential spread if they are infected."

The Protector Initiative is just one of several solutions developed by Electronic Caregiver to help track and prevent COVID-19 infection. Other solutions have recently gained attention from the Albuquerque Journal, the Santa Fe New Mexican, and more.

"We are constantly looking for ways to be innovative, to be on that bleeding edge, and provide the protection people need," Keeley said. "Whether it be in a young population, an older population, a school, or a business, everybody needs a little bit different solution…We are always working to innovate and develop the next line of defense or support in these types of situations."

About Electronic Caregiver

Electronic Caregiver®, based in Las Cruces, New Mexico, has become a leading and highly recognized brand for virtual care solutions and Remote Patient Monitoring services. The company staff size more than doubled in 2019 and is nearing 150 full-time employees. Electronic Caregiver® has invested more than $55 million and 10 years into research, development and a staged rollout of virtual care and health management solutions for chronic care patients, child patients, and older adults.

Electronic Caregiver® offers its solutions through a network of leading national home care providers and health institutions and team members. Addison Care™ is the company's most advanced new technology, offering a Virtual Caregiver™ that deploys technology using IoT, 3D animation, mixed reality, Bluetooth, natural language processing, machine learning, visual sensing, and a suite of integrated electronics. The company manages its business using an advanced proprietary enterprise management platform designed by the company, named Orion.

Electronic Caregiver® and Addison Care™ are now involved in numerous official clinical research initiatives in clinical settings to further validate utilization and efficacy in areas of improved outcomes, improved treatment adherence, and optimized continuum of care.

www.addison.care

www.electroniccaregiver.com

SOURCE Electronic Caregiver

Related Links

http://www.electroniccaregiver.com

