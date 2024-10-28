Electronic Caregiver Partners with The Health Group Navigating the Future of Insurance with Addison Care, the 3D Virtual Caregiver

LAS CRUCES, N.M., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The insurance industry, particularly for agents specializing in health, life, and long-term care, is at a pivotal juncture. As technology, AI, and innovative applications reshape the landscape, many agents feel the pressure of diminishing relevance and income. However, this evolution presents a unique opportunity for growth and renewal.

The Health Group, a respected insurance marketing organization for over 30 years, recognizes these challenges and has taken bold steps to ensure agents not only survive but thrive. In partnership with Electronic Caregiver, the provider of Addison Care—an advanced in-home care interface with integrated TeleCare services—The Health Group is poised to empower agents and deliver valuable solutions for their clients.

In the U.S., 53 million unpaid family caregivers grapple with the stress of providing care without adequate support, often sacrificing their own well-being. With over 55 million aging adults and 140 million Americans living with chronic conditions, the need for effective, accessible care has never been more pressing. Nearly 52% of adults over 65 face increasing chronic health conditions and risks, alongside 27% of children living with chronic conditions or disabilities.

Addison Care serves as a revolutionary 3D companion for the home, functioning as a 24/7 care support interface. Integrated with a national, personalized TeleCare infrastructure, Addison includes trained care coaches who conduct bi-monthly remote wellness checks. The plug-and-go technology monitors vital signs, manages care plan reminders—including medication management—performs automated health surveys, watches for developing symptoms, and provides on-demand consultations with virtual primary care providers. With features aimed at fall prevention, emotional support, cognitive stimulation, and emergency response, Addison delivers comprehensive care and peace of mind.

Insurance agents possess remarkable communication and relationship-building skills, making them ideally suited to market these essential virtual care solutions. Richard Haberstroh, CEO of The Health Group, emphasizes, "While insurance is our primary wheelhouse, we've always sought to innovate and provide our clients with high-value products to assist and improve their quality of life."

With Addison Care, agents will be equipped to offer solutions that align seamlessly with their focus on access to care, cost avoidance, and client peace of mind. Anthony Dohrmann, CEO of Electronic Caregiver, notes, "Virtual Care provides consistent continuity with the existing focus of agents, leveraging their client networks and referral sources." This partnership enhances agents' portfolios and allows them to champion products that genuinely improve their clients' lives.

Launching Addison Care through our marketing networks in October 2024, we set a bold target: to provide Virtual Care services to 1 million aging and ill adults by the end of 2028. This initiative offers agents an unprecedented avenue to build residual income, expand their reach into new demographics, and provide meaningful, impactful products and services.

The Addison Care virtual care solution represents a revolutionary breakthrough for insurance professionals, creating exceptional economic advantages and profound opportunities to enhance their service offerings. This collaboration is not just about insurance; it's about enabling agents to connect deeply with their clients, make a lasting difference in their lives, and foster a greater sense of purpose in their work.

Together, with Addison Care, we can redefine what it means to be an insurance professional in today's landscape—embracing innovation while remaining steadfastly committed to the well-being of our clients.

About Electronic Caregiver

Electronic Caregiver is a leading provider of advanced digital health solutions, offering innovative products such as Addison Care, a 24/7 virtual primary care support interface, and next-gen emergency response devices. The company is dedicated to improving the quality of life for clients through early intervention, treatment adherence, and personalized precision care. Learn more at www.electroniccaregiver.com.

About The Health Group

The Health Group has been a prominent insurance marketing organization for over three decades, committed to providing high-value insurance products and innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of their clients and agents.

SOURCE Electronic Caregiver