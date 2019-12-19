Electronic Caregiver to showcase Addison the Virtual Caregiver at two global conventions in 2020

CES is the Consumer Electronics Show and the global stage for business leaders and innovators in the consumer technologies industry. CES 2019 attracted more than 175,000 people, including media, exhibitor personnel, and industry attendees, along with 307 of the 2018 Fortune Global 500 companies.

"CES is the ultimate place for developing integration partners, go-to-market partners and to capture visibility in the media," Electronic Caregiver® founder Anthony Dohrmann said. "After CES 2019, we went under NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) with some of the largest technology companies on earth…We accessed health systems, received nationwide press coverage, impressed our shareholders with a global debut of Addison, and showed off our ability to produce an eye-popping exhibit, which drew incredibly large crowds from a global audience."

Addison is a state-of-the-art, 3D animated caregiver designed to engage with and help monitor the health of aging and chronically ill clients via touch-screen devices strategically placed throughout the home. CES 2020 will be an opportunity for Electronic Caregiver® to showcase progress made with Addison the Virtual Caregiver™ and Addison Care technology, along with Electronic Caregiver's other health and safety monitoring devices.

Some of Addison's new features will include voice-driven medication reminders and the ability to lead patients through the steps of recording a vital, such as weight, blood oxygen levels, and temperature. The goal of this vital-tracking technology is to allow health organizations to monitor patients remotely, giving physicians the ability to react in real time and provide better outcomes.

Addison has also undergone a visual makeover, which will "really stun some people," said Electronic Caregiver's Chief Technology Officer Bryan Chasko.

"We're pioneers in 3D interfaces," Chasko said. "We have as much say as any company in the world about what the future of 3D is going to look like, and so we take that as a very serious responsibility around here – to be kind of an industry leader on something like that."

Addison's packaging will also have an updated look. In preparation for CES 2019, Electronic Caregiver® partnered with Cruces Creatives, a nonprofit makerspace in Las Cruces, to create enclosure prototypes for the Addison interface. However, CES 2020 will feature Addison on a sleeker touch-screen device.

"When I look into the future about what Addison is going to become, I believe Addison is going to disrupt and transform the entire virtual assistant industry worldwide," Dohrmann said.

"Tomorrow's Addison will be turning on your coffee pot, reminding you the pollen count is high and to take your inhaler and what time you have your first appointment at work," he said. "But at the same time, she'll be working with a spouse on prenatal care upstairs while coaching a seventh grader, as he's about to catch the school bus, on how to defuse a situation at school where he's getting bullied. Addison is that solution; it is that technology; it is those capabilities, and she's here today."

Following on the heels of CES, Electronic Caregiver® is expected to be one of the premier booths at HIMSS20, the global health and information technology event hosted by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society.

The event will bring together nearly 45,000 professionals from more than 90 countries for education, innovation and collaboration.

"We are co-presenting with Dell," Chasko said. "Of course, anything you ever see around Addison, you're going to see powered by AWS (Amazon Web Services) – they've been a crucial partner, so you'll be able to see this Las Cruces company with the validation of logos like Dell and AWS, and we even leverage Intel® RealSense™ technologies in everything we do…Those are names you think about a lot in terms of electronics, and Dell and Intel are examples of companies – certainly the AWS cloud – that are crucial to our day-to-day health care."

Chasko said he hopes attendees at CES and HIMSS see the benefit of Electronic Caregiver's Remote Patient Monitoring Platform powered by Addison Care technology and the impact it can have in chronic care management and mental health intervention.

"Around trade show events, I just really hope that we get to meet people who are on fire to help the patient population and that they see alignment in how we're going about things," Chasko said, "and we can collaborate with new institutional partners on really helping tens of thousands of people with better health management."

Electronic Caregiver®, founded in 2009, is one of the fastest-growing health and safety technology providers in the U.S. and one of only a handful of nationwide service providers. They have created the world's first and only, comprehensive voice and visual sensing, 3D, artificial intelligence-based, interactive residential caregiver. Electronic Caregiver® currently provides automated home care solutions and safety devices nationwide to thousands of clients and is promoted by leading health organizations nationwide.

Electronic Caregiver® has invested in patient screenings, research and development, and deploying a mobile science lab for nearly eight years in 32 states, while collaborating with hundreds of health and senior service providers. They are continually highlighted by their leading technology partners and trendsetters, such as Amazon, and featured at leading global events. Electronic Caregiver® has more than 100 employees with national headquarters in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

