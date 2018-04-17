Electronic Cartography Market to Gain from Increasing Usage of Electronic Navigation Systems: Radiant Insights, Inc.

Global Electronic Cartography Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are increasing across the globe. The creation and study of maps and charts is referred to cartography. The process begins from the collecting, assessment and processing of source data, by means of the intellectual and graphical design of the map, to the drawing and reproduction of the ultimate file. The factors that propel the growth of the Electronic Cartography Market include increasing demand, rapid urbanization & industrialization and technological innovation.

In addition, factors such as ever-increasing global connectivity via satellite communications, and growing awareness about advantages of electronic navigation systems also fuel the market growth. On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as high development cost and dearth of expertise. Electronic Cartography Market is classified on the basis of product type, components, end user, distribution channel and geography. Electronic Cartography Market is classified on the basis of product type as marine electronic navigation systems, aviation electronic navigation systems, marine electronic charts and others.

Electronic Cartography Market is classified on the basis of components as navigation charts and navigation system. The navigation charts segment is sub classified as Direct and Pay as You Sail (PAYS) licensing. The navigation system segment is sub classified as Raster Chart Display Systems (RCDS), Electronic Chart Systems (ECS), and Electronic Chart Display and Information Systems (ECDIS). Electronic Cartography Market is classified on the basis of end user as defence, commercial, and others.

Electronic Cartography Market is classified on the basis of distribution channel as specialty stores, online stores and others. Electronic Cartography Market is classified on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa.

The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia& New Zealand. The Middle East and Africa region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Electronic Cartography Market include Honeywell, Garmin, Jeppesen, Navionics, Northrop Grumman, Rockwell Collins, IIC Technologies, Thales, Transas Marine, Universal Avionics, West Marine, and others.

This report studies Electronic Cartography in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan, focuses on top manufacturers in global market

• Honeywell

• Thales

• Jeppesen

• Universal Avionics

• Rockwell Collins

• Transas Marine

• Northrop Grumman

• Navionics

• Garmin

• IIC Technologies

Market Segment by Regions

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Korea

• Taiwan

Split by product type

Split by application

