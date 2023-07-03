Electronic Chemicals and Materials Global Market Report 2023, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Air Liquide, BASF, Fujifilm Holdings., Merck and Solvay

DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Chemicals and Materials Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electronics industry continues to evolve rapidly because of the way people live and communicate. It is driven by advances in technology, changing consumer demands and global economic factors. In addition, emerging technologies and products including smartphones, the Internet of Things (IoT), smart healthcare, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart transportation, 5G networks, and cloud computing are key drivers.

The current industry trends are further contributing to demand for energy-efficient and powerful electronics components such as semiconductors. The demand for semiconductors is expected to reach up $1 trillion by 2030, which in turn will create lucrative growth opportunities for the electronic chemicals and materials market.

The major trends of the electronic chemicals and materials markets can be summarized as follows:

From the introduction of any new technology, such as IoT and 5G, to its commercialization and mass adoption, the semiconductor industry experiences exponential demand growth of the enabling components and the needed electronic chemicals and materials.

Smart connected electronic devices, portable connectivity and storage devices, as well as handheld monitoring devices, are comparatively creating more demand for semiconductor components per device. Wearable technology including smartwatches, fitness trackers and augmented reality glasses are becoming increasingly popular, driving the development of new sensors, batteries and other electronic components.

The digital transformation of industries such as healthcare, education and finance is driving the development of new electronic devices and systems that can support these changes.

There is a growing focus on sustainable manufacturing practices in the electronics industry, including the use of renewable energy sources, recycling of materials and reduction of waste.

The growth reported by the semiconductor industry during COVID-19 can be attributed to trends such as a surge in the requirement of the edge device, rise in the trend of hyperautomation and remote monitoring, adoption of robots for personal assistance and public relations, increase in the demand of gaming consoles and the urgent need for medical electronics.

However, the pandemic also hindered the market growth for a short period due to trade restrictions from China during initial portions of the pandemic, inter-border restrictions for the movement of goods in several parts of the world, weakened supply chains, greater time to market for intermediate products, and price hikes of end products.

during initial portions of the pandemic, inter-border restrictions for the movement of goods in several parts of the world, weakened supply chains, greater time to market for intermediate products, and price hikes of end products. To bridge the supply-demand gap caused by the pandemic, several big economies around the world began to take steps to become more self-reliant with their home-grown products.

The Report Includes:

An overview of the global market for electronic chemicals and materials

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data of 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2026 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of electronic chemicals and materials market based on product type, application, end-user industry and region

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast

Detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and policies and technological changes within the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Air Liquide, BASF SE, Fujifilm Holdings Corp., Merck KGaA and Solvay SA

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 207 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $59.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

3.1 Current Scenario

3.2 Status of the Semiconductor Industry

3.3 Important Operations in Semiconductor Manufacturing

3.3.1 Blank Wafer Production

3.3.2 Semiconductor Fabrication Processes

3.3.3 Assembly and Packaging

3.4 Chemicals Used in the Processing Operation

3.5 Printed Circuit Board Manufacturing

3.5.1 Process Outline

3.6 Historical Technology Developments in the Electronic Chemicals Industry

3.7 Purity Requirements of Electronic Chemicals

3.8 Regulation of the Electronic Chemicals and Materials Industry

3.9 Toxic and Hazardous Chemicals Used in the Electronics Industry

3.9.1 Fluorinated Compounds

3.9.2 Perfluorooctyl Sulfonates/Perfluoroalkyl Sulfonates

3.9.3 Polybrominated Diphenyl Ethers

3.9.4 Lead

3.9.5 Waste Electronic Equipment

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Proliferating Semiconductor Demand

4.2.2 Growth of Printed Electronics

4.2.3 Rising Electronics Demand from Developing Countries

4.2.4 Growing Adoption of New Technologies Such as 5G and IoT

4.2.5 Technological Advancements of Existing Electronic Devices

4.3 Market Challenges

4.3.1 Strict Regulations Pertaining to Few Chemicals and Materials

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6 Impact of Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War on the Market

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

5.1 Overview

5.2 Wafers

5.3 PCB Laminates

5.4 Polymers

5.5 Gases

5.6 Photoresist Chemicals

5.7 Wet Chemicals and Solvents

5.8 CMP Slurries

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

6.1 Overview

6.2 Semiconductors and Integrated Circuits (ICS)

6.3 Printed Circuit Boards

6.4 Displays

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry

7.1 Overview

7.2 Communications

7.3 Computers

7.4 Consumer Electronics

7.5 Industrial

7.6 Automotive

7.7 Medical

7.8 Aerospace and Defense

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Scenarios Analysis

9.2 Patent Review

9.2.1 Compositions

9.2.2 Application Development

9.2.3 Process Technology

9.3 Strategic Analysis

Company Profiles

Key Players

Air Liquide

Air Products

Albemarle

Ashland Global Holdings

BASF

Covestro AG

The Dow Chemical Co.

Dupont De Nemours

Entegris

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

Honeywell

Huntsman

JSR

Linde

Merck

Resonac Holdings

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Solvay Sa

Songwon Industrial

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

Other Players

Dic Corp.

Dongjin Semichem

Dongwoo Fine Chemicals

Fmc Industrial Chemicals

Forge Europa

General Chemical

IBM

Kanto Chemical

Macdermid Inc.

Matheson Tri-Gas

Nantero

RD Chemical

Sumco

Sumitomo Chemical

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Wacker Chemie

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q2si8x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets