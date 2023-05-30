Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% from 2022 to 2027, The increasing number of fabs to be a major market trend - Technavio

30 May, 2023, 10:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic chemicals and materials market size is estimated to increase by USD 13.4 billion from 2023 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.34%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.
Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.
Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria
- One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
- Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
The electronic chemicals and materials market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -
Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Entegris Inc., FUJIFILM Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Huntsman International LLC, LG Corp., Linde Plc, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Puyang Huicheng Electronic Material Co. Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, and Resonac Holdings Corp.
Electronic chemicals and materials market - Segmentation analysis
- The market is segmented by Application (IC manufacturing, PCB manufacturing, and Semiconductor packaging), Product (Wafers, Atmospheric and specialty gases, Ancillary and photoresist chemicals, CMP slurries and pads, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
- The market share growth by the IC manufacturing segment will be significant during the forecast period. ICs, which are also called chips or microchips, are semiconductor wafers in which multiple components such as diodes, resistors, transistors, and external connections are fabricated on very small silicon chips. All circuit components and connections are formed on a single thin wafer called a monolithic IC. In an IC chip, all circuit elements and their interconnections are manufactured at the same time. Wafer fabrication, masking, etching, doping, atomic diffusion, ion implantation, metallization, and assembly and packaging are critical steps in IC manufacturing.
Electronic chemicals and materials market - Market dynamics
Drivers
Development of upgraded applications in electronics industry -
- Advancements in the electronic industry such as 3D printing, drones, claytronics, aerogel, and conductive polymers demand faster, smaller, and cheaper electronics. These advancements as well as enhancements to existing equipment used in the production of chemicals and materials have increased the quality and performance of consumer electronics. The cost of producing electronic devices is decreasing, thereby increasing the adoption of newer devices. Vendors in the market are developing strategies to meet the growing demand for advancements in electronics. Flat panel displays (such as LCD, LED, and plasma displays) are being adopted increasingly. These displays are being used on mobiles, computers, and other devices. The manufacturing and processing of these displays require different chemicals and materials. The increased adoption of these displays is, therefore, expected to foster market growth during the forecast period.
Trends
Increasing number of fabs -
- Semiconductor fabs are fabrication plants that manufacture all semiconductor products such as ICs and PCBs. These semiconductor products are either designed in-house by firms known as IDMs or manufactured as per designs provided by clients to pure-play foundries. The demand for several electronic chemicals and materials such as wafers and others is expected to increase due to the demand for manufacturing several semiconductor components and products that are used in Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The increasing focus of semiconductor product manufacturers to remain competitive by introducing new technologies is expected to drive the demand for establishing new fabs, which, in turn, will boost the demand for new high-quality electronic chemicals and materials. The growing demand for sensor systems, consumer electronics, medical devices, and IoT-connected devices will also drive the demand for semiconductor wafers substantially. To meet this considerable demand for semiconductor products, semiconductor manufacturers are increasing the throughput of their production facilities or constructing new fabs. Such favorable developments of new fabs for semiconductor product manufacturing are expected to boost the demand for electronic chemicals and materials.
Challenges
Slowdown in semiconductor industry growth -
- The fall in the demand for consumer electronics and automobiles and the shortage of skilled workforce across the world have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. Factors such as the rising trade war between China and the US and the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are also expected to impact the global semiconductor industry's output. Furthermore, high inventory levels in smartphones and cloud infrastructure have resulted in pricing pressure and negatively impacted the overall sales revenue of the semiconductor industry. The tariff war between the US and China has significantly impacted electronics companies in both countries. The countries have a high concentration of electronics Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Therefore, an increase in the price of electronics will affect the growth of the semiconductor industry in these countries. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic also negatively impacted the demand for all kinds of consumer electronics, especially during the first half of 2020. Most of the major manufacturing activities around the world were stalled in Q1 2020 due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases
Electronic chemicals and materials market - Geographic Analysis
The market is segmented by region APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.
- APAC is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Population growth coupled with urbanization and industrialization are expected to increase growth opportunities for the electronic chemicals and materials market in APAC. The urban population of several countries in the APAC region has increased significantly in recent years. According to the World Bank Group, Japan, Singapore, Australia, and China accounted for 92%, 100%, 86%, and 60% of the total urban population, respectively, in 2021.
- APAC is a manufacturing hub for manufacturers of power electronics, optoelectronics, logic, and memory devices. The market for electronic chemicals and materials in the region has great potential due to the presence of several consumer electronics suppliers. Many providers are available in Japan, China, and South Korea. The region also has a high concentration of consumer electronics manufacturers, and the demand for integrating semiconductor ICs into consumer electronics is expected to increase.
What are the key data covered in this Electronic Chemicals And Materials Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electronic chemicals and materials market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the electronic chemicals and materials market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the electronic chemicals and materials market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Electronic Chemicals And Materials Market vendors
Related Reports:
The Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 18,136.79 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (communication, computing and networking, industrial, consumer electronics, and automotive electronics), service type (assembly services and testing services), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing incorporation of electronic parts in vehicles is the key factor driving the global semiconductor assembly and test services Market.
The Printed Circuit Board (PCB) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 19,059.2 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (communication network infrastructure, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, military and aerospace, and others), product (4-6 low, substrates, 1-2 sided, flexible, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rising adoption of smartphones is the key factor driving the global PCB market growth.
|
Electronic Chemicals And Materials Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.34%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 13.4 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
4.86
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 45%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors,
|
Key companies profiled
|
Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Asahi
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for,
