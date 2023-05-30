Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% from 2022 to 2027, The increasing number of fabs to be a major market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic chemicals and materials market size is estimated to increase by USD 13.4 billion from 2023 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.34%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

Find Technavio's Exclusive Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The electronic chemicals and materials market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Entegris Inc., FUJIFILM Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Huntsman International LLC, LG Corp., Linde Plc, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Puyang Huicheng Electronic Material Co. Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, and Resonac Holdings Corp.

Don't miss out on critical insights Download a Sample Report!

Electronic chemicals and materials market - Segmentation analysis

The market is segmented by Application (IC manufacturing, PCB manufacturing, and Semiconductor packaging), Product (Wafers, Atmospheric and specialty gases, Ancillary and photoresist chemicals, CMP slurries and pads, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

, , , and and ) The market share growth by the IC manufacturing segment will be significant during the forecast period. ICs, which are also called chips or microchips, are semiconductor wafers in which multiple components such as diodes, resistors, transistors, and external connections are fabricated on very small silicon chips. All circuit components and connections are formed on a single thin wafer called a monolithic IC. In an IC chip, all circuit elements and their interconnections are manufactured at the same time. Wafer fabrication, masking, etching, doping, atomic diffusion, ion implantation, metallization, and assembly and packaging are critical steps in IC manufacturing.

Ready to make data driven decisions- Buy report!

Electronic chemicals and materials market - Market dynamics

Drivers

Development of upgraded applications in electronics industry -

Advancements in the electronic industry such as 3D printing, drones, claytronics, aerogel, and conductive polymers demand faster, smaller, and cheaper electronics. These advancements as well as enhancements to existing equipment used in the production of chemicals and materials have increased the quality and performance of consumer electronics. The cost of producing electronic devices is decreasing, thereby increasing the adoption of newer devices. Vendors in the market are developing strategies to meet the growing demand for advancements in electronics. Flat panel displays (such as LCD, LED, and plasma displays) are being adopted increasingly. These displays are being used on mobiles, computers, and other devices. The manufacturing and processing of these displays require different chemicals and materials. The increased adoption of these displays is, therefore, expected to foster market growth during the forecast period.

Trends

Increasing number of fabs -

Semiconductor fabs are fabrication plants that manufacture all semiconductor products such as ICs and PCBs. These semiconductor products are either designed in-house by firms known as IDMs or manufactured as per designs provided by clients to pure-play foundries. The demand for several electronic chemicals and materials such as wafers and others is expected to increase due to the demand for manufacturing several semiconductor components and products that are used in Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The increasing focus of semiconductor product manufacturers to remain competitive by introducing new technologies is expected to drive the demand for establishing new fabs, which, in turn, will boost the demand for new high-quality electronic chemicals and materials. The growing demand for sensor systems, consumer electronics, medical devices, and IoT-connected devices will also drive the demand for semiconductor wafers substantially. To meet this considerable demand for semiconductor products, semiconductor manufacturers are increasing the throughput of their production facilities or constructing new fabs. Such favorable developments of new fabs for semiconductor product manufacturing are expected to boost the demand for electronic chemicals and materials.

Challenges

Slowdown in semiconductor industry growth -

The fall in the demand for consumer electronics and automobiles and the shortage of skilled workforce across the world have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. Factors such as the rising trade war between China and the US and the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are also expected to impact the global semiconductor industry's output. Furthermore, high inventory levels in smartphones and cloud infrastructure have resulted in pricing pressure and negatively impacted the overall sales revenue of the semiconductor industry. The tariff war between the US and China has significantly impacted electronics companies in both countries. The countries have a high concentration of electronics Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Therefore, an increase in the price of electronics will affect the growth of the semiconductor industry in these countries. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic also negatively impacted the demand for all kinds of consumer electronics, especially during the first half of 2020. Most of the major manufacturing activities around the world were stalled in Q1 2020 due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases

Electronic chemicals and materials market - Geographic Analysis

The market is segmented by region APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

APAC is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Population growth coupled with urbanization and industrialization are expected to increase growth opportunities for the electronic chemicals and materials market in APAC. The urban population of several countries in the APAC region has increased significantly in recent years. According to the World Bank Group, Japan , Singapore , Australia , and China accounted for 92%, 100%, 86%, and 60% of the total urban population, respectively, in 2021.

is estimated to contribute to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Population growth coupled with urbanization and industrialization are expected to increase growth opportunities for the electronic chemicals and materials market in APAC. The urban population of several countries in the APAC region has increased significantly in recent years. According to the World Bank Group, , , , and accounted for 92%, 100%, 86%, and 60% of the total urban population, respectively, in 2021. APAC is a manufacturing hub for manufacturers of power electronics, optoelectronics, logic, and memory devices. The market for electronic chemicals and materials in the region has great potential due to the presence of several consumer electronics suppliers. Many providers are available in Japan , China , and South Korea . The region also has a high concentration of consumer electronics manufacturers, and the demand for integrating semiconductor ICs into consumer electronics is expected to increase.

For Insights on the market dynamics & segmentations VIEW PDF SAMPLE !

What are the key data covered in this Electronic Chemicals And Materials Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electronic chemicals and materials market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the electronic chemicals and materials market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the electronic chemicals and materials market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Electronic Chemicals And Materials Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 18,136.79 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (communication, computing and networking, industrial, consumer electronics, and automotive electronics), service type (assembly services and testing services), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing incorporation of electronic parts in vehicles is the key factor driving the global semiconductor assembly and test services Market.

The Printed Circuit Board (PCB) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 19,059.2 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (communication network infrastructure, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, military and aerospace, and others), product (4-6 low, substrates, 1-2 sided, flexible, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rising adoption of smartphones is the key factor driving the global PCB market growth.

Electronic Chemicals And Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.86 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and

Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors,

Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Asahi

Kasei Corp., Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Covestro AG,

Dow Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Entegris

Inc., FUJIFILM Corp., Honeywell International Inc.

, Huntsman International LLC, LG Corp., Linde Plc,

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Puyang Huicheng

Electronic Material Co. Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co.,

Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, and Resonac

Holdings Corp Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and

obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment

analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and

future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis

for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for,

you can reach out to our analysts and get

segments customized

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global electronic chemicals and materials market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global electronic chemicals and materials market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 IC manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on IC manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on IC manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on IC manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on IC manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 PCB manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on PCB manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on PCB manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on PCB manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on PCB manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Semiconductor packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Semiconductor packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Semiconductor packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Semiconductor packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Semiconductor packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Wafers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Wafers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Wafers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Wafers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Wafers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Atmospheric and specialty gases - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Atmospheric and specialty gases - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Atmospheric and specialty gases - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Atmospheric and specialty gases - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Atmospheric and specialty gases - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Ancillary and photoresist chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Ancillary and photoresist chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Ancillary and photoresist chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Ancillary and photoresist chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Ancillary and photoresist chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 CMP slurries and pads - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on CMP slurries and pads - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on CMP slurries and pads - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on CMP slurries and pads - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on CMP slurries and pads - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 117: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 120: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Air Liquide SA

Exhibit 127: Air Liquide SA - Overview



Exhibit 128: Air Liquide SA - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Air Liquide SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Air Liquide SA - Segment focus

12.4 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Exhibit 131: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Asahi Kasei Corp.

Exhibit 136: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 BASF SE

Exhibit 140: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 141: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 142: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 143: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.7 Covestro AG

Exhibit 145: Covestro AG - Overview



Exhibit 146: Covestro AG - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Covestro AG - Key news



Exhibit 148: Covestro AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Covestro AG - Segment focus

12.8 Dow Chemical Co.

Exhibit 150: Dow Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Dow Chemical Co. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus

12.9 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 155: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 158: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Entegris Inc.

Exhibit 160: Entegris Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Entegris Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Entegris Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Entegris Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 FUJIFILM Corp.

Exhibit 164: FUJIFILM Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 165: FUJIFILM Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: FUJIFILM Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 167: FUJIFILM Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: FUJIFILM Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 169: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 172: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 LG Corp.

Exhibit 174: LG Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 175: LG Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: LG Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: LG Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Linde Plc

Exhibit 178: Linde Plc - Overview



Exhibit 179: Linde Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 180: Linde Plc - Key news



Exhibit 181: Linde Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: Linde Plc - Segment focus

12.15 Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Exhibit 183: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 184: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 185: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 186: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 187: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Exhibit 188: Saudi Arabian Oil Co. - Overview



Exhibit 189: Saudi Arabian Oil Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 190: Saudi Arabian Oil Co. - Key offerings

12.17 Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 191: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 192: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 193: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 194: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 195: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 196: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 197: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 198: Research methodology



Exhibit 199: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 200: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 201: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio