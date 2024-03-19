Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solution Analysis Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2029, Driven by Growing Outsourcing of Clinical Trial Processes to CROs

DUBLIN, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solution Market by Modality (Wearable, Mobile, BYOD), Type (PRO, CLINRO, OBSRO, PERFO), Use ([Clinical trial: Onco, Rare, Mental Health], RWE, Registery), End-user, and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) solutions market is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2029 from USD 1.8 billion in 2024, at a CAGR 16.6%

The growing inclination towards digital data collection and analysis, an escalating need for economical data collection solutions, and the increasing integration of connected devices in healthcare institutions are the factors that will drive the growth of this market. On the other hand, the sensitivity of patient health data requires robust security measures. Concerns about data breaches, unauthorized access, or cybersecurity threats may impede the adoption of eCOA solutions to a certain extent over the forecast period.

In 2022, Asia-Pacific was expected to register the highest growth for electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) solutions systems in the forecast period. Factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, developing healthcare infrastructure, rising demand for digital solutions in healthcare sector, large patient population, increasing focus on patient-centric care and the need for better data collection and analysis are expected to drive the growth of the electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) solutions market in the Asia-Pacific.

Players adopted organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as product launches and enhancements, and investments, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, funding, acquisition, expansions, agreements, sales contracts, and alliances to increase their offerings, cater to the unmet needs of customers, increase their profitability, and expand their presence in the global market.

The BYOD (bring your own device) model segment is estimated to hold the major share in 2023, by type of wearable, mobile and other devices

The wearable, mobile and other devices market is bifurcated into BYOD (bring your own device) model, provisioned device model, and hybrid model. The BYOD model segment accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period. The growth of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) adoption is driven by cost-effectiveness, as it eliminates the need for sponsors to manage dedicated devices, lowering trial costs.

Patient familiarity with their own devices enhances user-friendliness, boosting engagement and data quality, while increasing accessibility for geographically dispersed and resource-limited patients, aligning with decentralized trials. Additionally, technological advancements in secure data encryption address security concerns, and evolving regulations favor secure BYOD implementation in certain regions, positioning it as a cost-efficient, patient-centric approach in clinical trials.

Clinical trials segment is estimated to hold the largest share of electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) solutions market, by application

Based on application, the Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions market is segmented into clinical trials, observational studies and real-world evidence (RWE) generation, patient management and registries, and other applications. The clinical trials segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

The rise of eCOA (Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment) in clinical trials is driven by a myriad of advantages: heightened data quality achieved through real-time capture and minimized transcription errors, enhanced patient engagement facilitated by user-friendly platforms and improved data ownership, and increased trial efficiency through streamlined data collection and accelerated analysis. This results in superior-quality studies, increased patient satisfaction, and expedited drug development, positioning eCOA as the emerging gold standard for a more efficient, patient-centric future in clinical research.

Electronic Observer-Reported Outcomes (EOBSRO) segment is expected to register highest growth in the forecast period, by product type segment

Based on product type, the Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions market is segmented into electronic patient-reported outcomes (EPRO), Electronic Clinician-reported outcomes (ECLINRO), electronic observer-reported outcomes (EOBSRO), and Electronic performance-reported outcomes (EPERFO).

In 2023, the electronic observer-reported outcomes (EOBSRO) segment segment is expected to register highest growth in the forecast period. Observer-reported outcomes (ObsRO) play a crucial role in gathering real-world evidence outside controlled trial settings, informing post-market research and regulatory decisions. Effective patient monitoring in decentralized trials, improved data quality, availability of holistic picture of patient experience and treatment response are some of the factors that contribute to the growth of the segment.

Premium Insights

Government Initiatives & Surging R&D Expenditures to Drive Market Growth

Japan Accounted for Largest Share of Asia-Pacific Market in 2023

China to Register Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

to Register Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period North America to Continue to Dominate Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (ECOA) Solutions Market During Forecast Period

to Continue to Dominate Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (ECOA) Solutions Market During Forecast Period Emerging Economies to Register Higher Growth Rates During Forecast Period

Case Study Analysis

Leading Academic Medical Center Monitors Newly Diagnosed Myeloma Patients with Medidata ECOA

Signant's Scale Management Expertise Facilitates Endpoint Accuracy & Reliability in Psoriatic Arthritis Trial

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing R&D Expenditure for Product Development by Medtech and Pharma-Biotech Companies

Rising Operational Costs and Regulatory Requirements Associated with Clinical Research Studies

Favorable Government Support and Funding for Clinical Trials

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases & Subsequent Increase in Clinical Trials

Effective Monitoring of Clinical Data

Reduction in Overall Costs and Timelines of Clinical Trials

Restraints

Dearth of Skilled Professionals to Develop and Operate ECOA Solutions

High Implementation and Maintenance Costs

Lack of Awareness About ECOA Solutions Among End-users

Opportunities

Surging ECOA Adoption Owing to Increasing Number of Clinical Trials in Emerging Economies

Growing Outsourcing of Clinical Trial Processes to Cros

Gradual Shift from Manual Data Interpretation to Real-Time Data Analysis

Growing Penetration of Mobile Technology in Healthcare Industry

Challenges

Evolving Regulatory Landscape and Compliance Requirements

Concerns Regarding Data Security & Privacy

Lack of Interoperability & Integration

Resistance from Traditional Healthcare Professionals and Concerns Regarding Software Reliability

Overview of Key Industry Trends

Rising Number of Decentralized Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials Increased Focus on Real-World Data (Rwd)

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Machine Learning

Artificial Intelligence

Internet of Things

Integrated Apis

Complementary Technologies

Interactive Voice Response (Ivr)

Data Analytics

Telehealth

Adjacent Technologies

Cloud Computing

Blockchain

Company Profiles

Key Players

Medidata (A Dassault Systemes Company)

Iqvia

Signant Health

Clario

Icon PLC

Oracle Corporation

Medable Inc.

Merative L.P.

Parexel International (Ma) Corporation

Climedo Health GmbH

Healthentia (A Product of Innovation Sprint)

Veeva Systems

Assistek

Curebase Inc.

Castor

Evidentiq Group GmbH

Yprime, LLC

Clinical Ink

Clinion

Kayentis

Other Players

Transperfect

Obviohealth Usa, Inc.

Wcg Clinical

Cloudbyz

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yjm0vk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets