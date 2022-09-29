Electronic Design Automation Market to Exhibit a Remarkable Growth of USD 19.60 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Future Scope, Demand, Challenges and Industry Players Outlook

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The finest "Global Electronic Design Automation Market" survey by "Data Bridge Market Research" provides an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. The subject matter experts and team of highly-skilled researchers have put in hours of work to pull together this authentic market research report. According to the market report, driving factors are anticipated to have a huge impact on the development of market in the coming years. The overviews, Porter's Five Forces analysis and strategies of each vendor in the market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.

With the increased adoption of sensors, revenue from sensing devices for the IoT industry will grow rapidly due to two key trends: decreasing average selling prices (ASPs) and advances in sensor technologies. Furthermore, using these tools is helping to reduce errors, design time, and cost, driving demand for solutions from the aerospace and defence, consumer electronics, and automotive sectors.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the electronic design automation market was valued at USD 11.62 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 19.60 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period.

Industry Overview:-

EDA tools are used to develop and design electronic systems such as integrated circuits (ICs) and Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs). The industry commercialises electronic system fabrication's tools, flows, and methodologies.

In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Some of the major players operating in the Electronic Design Automation market are

Werner Enterprises (U.S.)

Oracle (U.S.)

SAP ( Germany )

) BluJay Solutions (U.K.)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Synopsys, Inc. (U.S.)

Siemens ( Germany )

) ANSYS, Inc. (U.S.)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Xilinx, Inc. (U.S.)

eInfochips (U.S.)

Altium Limited ( Australia )

) Zuken Inc. ( Japan )

) Silvaco, Inc. (U.S.)

Recent Development

In August 2021 , Cadence Design Systems, Inc. and Tower Semiconductor (U.S.) will release the silicon validated SP4T RF SOI switch reference flow using the Virtuoso Design Platform and integrated E.M. analysis. The flow demonstrates the advantages of using a single design environment for co-design and simulation of chips and packages. The partnership's new development benefits their customers because the solution meets the requirements of complex systems.

, (U.S.) will release the silicon validated SP4T RF SOI switch reference flow using the Virtuoso Design Platform and integrated E.M. analysis. The flow demonstrates the advantages of using a single design environment for co-design and simulation of chips and packages. The partnership's new development benefits their customers because the solution meets the requirements of complex systems. In July 2021 , Zuken Inc. released the CR-8000 2021 . The product is an improved version of the CR-8000, focusing primarily on early design analysis and reuse functionality.

, . The product is an improved version of the CR-8000, focusing primarily on early design analysis and reuse functionality. In June 2021 , Siemens will add the proFPGA product family from PRO DESIGN Electronic GmbH to its I.C. verification portfolio. ProFPGA has a proven track record of enabling more than

Opportunity

The development of smart cities, combined with rising smartphone demand, will provide numerous opportunities for the growth of the electronic design automation market during the forecast period.

Benefits of Considering This Report:

This report is compiled using a vigorous and thorough research methodology. Data Bridge Market Research is also known for its data accuracy and granular market reports.

A complete picture of the competitive scenario of electronic design automation market is depicted by this report.

is depicted by this report. The report consists of a vast amount of data about the recent product and technological developments in the markets.

The extensive spectrum of analysis regarding the impact of these advancements on the future of market growth.

The insights in the report are easy to understand and include a graphical representation of the numbers in the form of histograms, bar graphs, pie charts, etc.

Components such as market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for electronic design automation market are explained in detail.

are explained in detail. It also provides a complete assessment of the expected behavior about the future market and changing market scenario.

Making an informed business decision is a tough job; this report offers several strategic business methodologies to support you in making those decisions.

Industry Drivers:

Cost effectiveness and efficiency associated with EDA is augmenting market growth

EDA assist chip manufacturing companies in designing and manufacturing more complex chips at a lower cost and in a shorter period of time. All of these factors positively impact the electronic design automation (EDA) market. Furthermore, the increasing complexity of integrated circuit designs and the demand for high accuracy and precision in semiconductor devices. industries are rapidly adopting IC design and verification tools to automatically perform circuit placement and routing on an integrated circuit (IC) or application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), thereby driving global business.

Rise in IOT and adoption of connected devices

The global EDA market is being driven by the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices. Adopting these tools reduces errors, design time and cost, and drives demand for solutions from the aerospace and defence, consumer electronics, and automotive industries. This is expected to propel the global electronic design automation (EDA) market forward.

Restraints

Uncertain economic conditions and technological advancements and manufacturing processes are acting as market restraints for electronic design automation during the forecasted period.

This Electronic Design Automation Market Report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the Electronic Design Automation market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Industry Segmentation:- Electronic Design Automation Market

By Product

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE)

I.C. Physical Design & Verification

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) and Multi-Chip Module (MCM)

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP)

Services

By Deployment type

On-premise

Cloud based

By Application

Aerospace & Defence

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Medical

Telecommunications

Electronic Design Automation Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The electronic design automation market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, deployment type, and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the electronic design automation Industry are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America will dominate the electronic design automation market due to rising usages in various industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and others, as well as development in the semiconductor industry.

Asia-Pacific will grow during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to the region's semiconductor industries' growth.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

