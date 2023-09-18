Electronic Design Automation Market to grow by USD 7.50 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by the growing significance of EDA in the electronic design process- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic design automation market by product type (semiconductor IP, CAE, IC physical design and verification, PCB and multi-chip module, and services), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to the Technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the electronic design automation market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 7.50 billion, according to Technavio. The growing significance of EDA in the electronic design process is a key factor driving market growth. The semiconductor market has been significantly boosted by the increasing demand for electronic devices. Semiconductors are used in all devices, such as smartphones, wearables, and IoT. With the increasing popularity of these devices, investment in the semiconductor industry has grown exponentially over the years. Furthermore, the PCB must match the integrated circuit; one of the priority areas of PCB manufacturers is embedded semiconductor integration. This has forced PCB manufacturers to extensively use EDA tools to design products in line with the miniaturization trend. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electronic Design Automation Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge

The increased risk of cyber threats is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The electronic design automation market has been segmented by product type (semiconductor IP, CAE, IC physical design and verification, PCB and multi-chip module, and services), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the semiconductor IP segment will be significant during the forecast period. New products have emerged due to the increasing complexity of semiconductor design and manufacturing techniques and their integration with advanced technologies. This increases the number of IPs registered in the semiconductor industry. In addition, the semiconductor industry sees growing demand for a variety of devices, including sensors, chips, radio frequency (RF) components, and memory devices. The growing use of semiconductors in various industries, such as automotive, energy, healthcare, and engineering, has led to this need. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

View the FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Electronic Design Automation Market:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Agnisys Inc., Aldec Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., ElectroMagneticWorks Inc., Eremex Ltd., Intercept Technology Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Labcenter Electronics, Mirabilis Design Inc, National Instruments Corp., Siemens AG, Sigasi NV, Silvaco Inc., Synopsys Inc., Verific Design Automation Inc., WestDev Ltd., and Zuken Inc.

Related Reports:

The Extended Reality Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 43.09% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 443.26 billion. This extended reality market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (VR, AR, and MR), component (hardware, software, and services), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rapid improvements in sensor technology are notably driving the extended reality market growth.

The automotive software market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.25% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 12,754.64 million. This automotive software market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (safety system, infotainment, telematics, powertrain, and chassis), product (application software, middleware, and operating system), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for differentiated in-car experiences is driving growth in the automotive software market.

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the North America market?

How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio