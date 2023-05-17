Electronic Design Automation Market worth $26.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

News provided by

MarketsandMarkets

17 May, 2023, 11:00 ET

CHICAGO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electronic design automation market is expected to be valued at USD 14.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 26.2 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the electronic design automation system market is propelled by adoption of electronic design automation by industries such as consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive. However, constant technological changes and high complexity are restraining the growth of the market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=55791440

Browse in-depth TOC on "Electronic Design Automation Market
200 – Tables
54 – Figures
241 – Pages

Electronic Design Automation Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2022

$14.5 billion

Estimated Value by 2028

$26.2 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.8%

Market Size Available for

2019–2028

Forecast Period

2022–2028

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Product Category, Deployment Mode, End-Use Application, End User and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Market Challenge

High complexity due to continuous technological changes and large volume of data

Key Market Opportunities

Increasing demand for electronic design automation solutions in aerospace & defense industry

Key Market Drivers

Growing miniaturization in various industries

Semiconductor IP segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

Semiconductor IP (Intellectual Property) refers to pre-designed circuitry used to build integrated circuits and other electronic components. Semiconductor IP can be licensed and reused by other companies to save time and costs in the design process. The semiconductor IP market has the highest market share in the electronic design automation (EDA) market because of the benefits it offers to semiconductor companies. The demand for semiconductor IP is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing complexity of semiconductor designs and the need for faster time-to-market for new products. The semiconductor IP market is highly competitive, with several major players such as ARM, Synopsys, and Cadence Design Systems dominating the market.

Cloud-based technology highest CAGR in deployment segment during the forecast period.

Cloud-based EDA tools offer several benefits over traditional on-premises solutions. They are highly scalable, allowing companies to quickly and easily add or remove computing resources as needed. This makes it easier for companies to manage fluctuations in demand and to scale up their design and verification efforts without the need for significant capital investments. Additionally, cloud-based EDA tools offer improved data security and backup capabilities. Cloud service providers often have more robust security measures in place than individual companies, and they can offer automated backup and disaster recovery solutions to protect against data loss. These advantages are having positive impact on cloud-based technology segment in electronic design automation industry.

Automotive industry is projected to witness growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The modern automobiles are becoming increasingly complex, incorporating a wide range of electronic systems and components. These systems include safety features such as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment systems, and other electronic controls that require advanced design and verification processes. This complexity has led to increased demand for EDA tools that can help automotive manufacturers design and verify these electronic systems efficiently. the automotive industry is undergoing a significant transformation towards electric and autonomous vehicles. These technologies require advanced electronic systems and components, such as electric motors, battery management systems, and sensors, which require advanced design and verification processes. As a result, the demand for EDA tools is expected to increase significantly.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=55791440

APAC to hold the largest share of the electronic design automation market throughout the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is home to some of the world's largest semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, such as Samsung, TSMC, and Huawei. These companies are major users of EDA tools and are driving the demand for EDA solutions in the region. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region has a rapidly growing electronics industry, particularly in countries such as China and India, which are witnessing strong economic growth. The demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, is increasing rapidly in the region, driving demand for EDA tools.

The electronic design automation companies includes major Tier I and II players like Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (US), Synopsys, Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), ANSYS, Inc. (US), Keysight Technologies, Inc. (US), Advance Micro Devices (US), eInfochips (US), Altium Limited (Australia), Zuken Inc. (Japan), Silvaco, Inc. (US), are some of the key players in the electronic design automation market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=55791440

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Design IP (Processor IP, Memory IP, Interface IP, Other IPs), IP Source (Royalty, Licensing), IP Core (Hard IP, Soft IP), Vertical and Geography - Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2026

Supercapacitor Market by Type (Double Layer Capacitors, Pseudocapacitors, Hybrid Capacitors), Electrode Material (Carbon, Metal Oxide, Conducting Polymers, Composites), Application (Automotive, Energy, Consumer Electronics) - Global Forecast to 2027

Embedded System Market by Hardware (MPU, MCU, Application-specific Integrated Circuits, DSP, FPGA, and Memories), Software (Middleware, Operating Systems), System Size, Functionality, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Microprocessor and GPU Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Architecture, Functionality, GPU Type, Deployment, Application (Consumer Electronics, Server and Data Center, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

Neuromorphic Computing Market by Offering, Deployment, Application (Image Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining), Vertical (Aerospace, Military, & Defense, Automotive, Medical) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/electronic-design-automation-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/electronic-design-automation.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Also from this source

Hydrazine Hydrate Market worth $308 million by 2027- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Centrifugal Pump Market worth $51.5 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.