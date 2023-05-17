Electronic Design Automation Market worth $26.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electronic design automation market is expected to be valued at USD 14.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 26.2 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the electronic design automation system market is propelled by adoption of electronic design automation by industries such as consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive. However, constant technological changes and high complexity are restraining the growth of the market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=55791440

Browse in-depth TOC on "Electronic Design Automation Market"

200 – Tables

54 – Figures

241 – Pages

Electronic Design Automation Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $14.5 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $26.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2022–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Category, Deployment Mode, End-Use Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge High complexity due to continuous technological changes and large volume of data Key Market Opportunities Increasing demand for electronic design automation solutions in aerospace & defense industry Key Market Drivers Growing miniaturization in various industries

Semiconductor IP segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

Semiconductor IP (Intellectual Property) refers to pre-designed circuitry used to build integrated circuits and other electronic components. Semiconductor IP can be licensed and reused by other companies to save time and costs in the design process. The semiconductor IP market has the highest market share in the electronic design automation (EDA) market because of the benefits it offers to semiconductor companies. The demand for semiconductor IP is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing complexity of semiconductor designs and the need for faster time-to-market for new products. The semiconductor IP market is highly competitive, with several major players such as ARM, Synopsys, and Cadence Design Systems dominating the market.

Cloud-based technology highest CAGR in deployment segment during the forecast period.

Cloud-based EDA tools offer several benefits over traditional on-premises solutions. They are highly scalable, allowing companies to quickly and easily add or remove computing resources as needed. This makes it easier for companies to manage fluctuations in demand and to scale up their design and verification efforts without the need for significant capital investments. Additionally, cloud-based EDA tools offer improved data security and backup capabilities. Cloud service providers often have more robust security measures in place than individual companies, and they can offer automated backup and disaster recovery solutions to protect against data loss. These advantages are having positive impact on cloud-based technology segment in electronic design automation industry.

Automotive industry is projected to witness growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The modern automobiles are becoming increasingly complex, incorporating a wide range of electronic systems and components. These systems include safety features such as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment systems, and other electronic controls that require advanced design and verification processes. This complexity has led to increased demand for EDA tools that can help automotive manufacturers design and verify these electronic systems efficiently. the automotive industry is undergoing a significant transformation towards electric and autonomous vehicles. These technologies require advanced electronic systems and components, such as electric motors, battery management systems, and sensors, which require advanced design and verification processes. As a result, the demand for EDA tools is expected to increase significantly.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=55791440

APAC to hold the largest share of the electronic design automation market throughout the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is home to some of the world's largest semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, such as Samsung, TSMC, and Huawei. These companies are major users of EDA tools and are driving the demand for EDA solutions in the region. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region has a rapidly growing electronics industry, particularly in countries such as China and India, which are witnessing strong economic growth. The demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, is increasing rapidly in the region, driving demand for EDA tools.

The electronic design automation companies includes major Tier I and II players like Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (US), Synopsys, Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), ANSYS, Inc. (US), Keysight Technologies, Inc. (US), Advance Micro Devices (US), eInfochips (US), Altium Limited (Australia), Zuken Inc. (Japan), Silvaco, Inc. (US), are some of the key players in the electronic design automation market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=55791440

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Design IP (Processor IP, Memory IP, Interface IP, Other IPs), IP Source (Royalty, Licensing), IP Core (Hard IP, Soft IP), Vertical and Geography - Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2026

Supercapacitor Market by Type (Double Layer Capacitors, Pseudocapacitors, Hybrid Capacitors), Electrode Material (Carbon, Metal Oxide, Conducting Polymers, Composites), Application (Automotive, Energy, Consumer Electronics) - Global Forecast to 2027

Embedded System Market by Hardware (MPU, MCU, Application-specific Integrated Circuits, DSP, FPGA, and Memories), Software (Middleware, Operating Systems), System Size, Functionality, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Microprocessor and GPU Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Architecture, Functionality, GPU Type, Deployment, Application (Consumer Electronics, Server and Data Center, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

Neuromorphic Computing Market by Offering, Deployment, Application (Image Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining), Vertical (Aerospace, Military, & Defense, Automotive, Medical) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/electronic-design-automation-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/electronic-design-automation.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets