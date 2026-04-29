Electronic Drives and Controls to Exhibit at Wire Expo 2026

"We're excited to return to Wire Expo and continue building relationships in the industry," said Chuck Dillard, Vice President of EDC. "This event is a great opportunity to hear what types of challenges our peers are experiencing and discuss solutions, while also learning where the industry is headed."

This year, EDC will feature an expanded booth presence, including a large-format display highlighting project experience, system upgrades, and control strategies across drawing, annealing, jacketing, extrusion, and continuous vulcanization (CV) processes.

With decades of experience in wire and cable manufacturing, EDC specializes in troubleshooting, upgrading, and retrofitting existing systems to improve performance without requiring full line replacement. The company's work ranges from targeted fixes—such as resolving feedback and tension control issues—to complete control system retrofits that improve consistency, reduce downtime, and extend equipment life. One recent project featured the modernization of a CV line for a major oilfield services company.

Organized by the Wire Association International (WAI), Wire Expo is a premier biennial event bringing together professionals across the wire and cable manufacturing industry. The event features technical presentations, a comprehensive exhibit hall, live production solution demonstrations, and networking opportunities for industry leaders.

To learn more or register for Wire Expo 2026, visit https://wirenet.org/events/wire-expo-2026/.

About Electronic Drives and Controls, Inc.

Founded in 1968, Electronic Drives and Controls, Inc. (EDC) is a CSIA Certified control system integrator with deep domain expertise in the coating and laminating, wire and cable, and metals converting industries. The company's large field service team specializes in AC and DC drives, PLCs and factory automation. Family owned and operated for more than 50 years, EDC's team of engineers and technicians has a vast experience integrating new control systems and breathing life into older equipment. EDC has the engineering capability to design, build, start-up and service projects from the sophisticated to the simple and the service support team on call 24/7/365 to keep it all running at peak efficiency from day one and for years to come. In addition to the company's certifications as a Siemens Solution Partner and Rockwell Automation Recognized System Integrator, EDC is a factory authorized/factory trained service center for over 40 drive brands. For more information, visit the company's website, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SOURCE Electronic Drives and Controls, Inc. (EDC)