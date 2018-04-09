Electronic Equipment Stocks' Research Reports Released on Fabrinet, Philips, Sony, and Vuzix

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Fabrinet

Last Friday, shares in George Town, the Cayman Islands-based Fabrinet ended the session 1.86% lower at $30.61. The stock recorded a trading volume of 428,489 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 4.29% in the previous three months. The stock is trading 2.40% above its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Fabrinet, which provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 42.80. Get the full research report on FN for free by clicking below at:

Koninklijke Philips

Amsterdam, the Netherlands headquartered Koninklijke Philips N.V.'s stock declined slightly by 0.62%, to close the day at $38.35 with a total trading volume of 1.11 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 20.71% over the past year. The stock is trading 1.29% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Philips, which operates as a health technology company worldwide, have an RSI of 48.82.

On March 27th, 2018, at Medtrade Spring in Las Vegas, Nevada, Philips announced the launch of DreamWear Full face, the third mask option available for its award-winning DreamWear mask system. Philips Respironics, a brand of U.S. sleep physicians for continuous positive airway pressure and masks, used the Company's proprietary design tools to analyze facial data from thousands of 3D scans to create a design that prevents red marks, discomfort, and irritation on the nose bridge. Gain free access to the research report on PHG at:

Sony

Shares in Tokyo, Japan headquartered Sony Corp. recorded a trading volume of 892,570 shares at the close of the last trading session. The stock ended the day 1.44% lower at $48.44. The Company's shares have advanced 2.52% over the previous three months and 47.86% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 11.13%. Furthermore, shares of Sony, which designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide, have an RSI of 44.67. Signing up today on Wall St. Equities will give you access to the latest report on SNE at:

Vuzix

West Henrietta, New York-based Vuzix Corp.'s shares finished Friday's session 2.86% higher at $5.40. A total volume of 388,699 shares was traded. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 18.56%. Furthermore, shares of Vuzix, which designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 30.56.

On March 12th, 2018, Vuzix announced that it has begun mass production of the world's first Windows-based smart glasses. The co-branded Toshiba/Vuzix dynaEdge AR100 smart glasses "Powered by Vuzix" connect directly to Toshiba's dynaEdge DE 100 Mobile Mini PC, which can be belt-worn with a USB Type-C ™ cable. First production shipments are expected to be delivered within approximately 30 days. Register now for today's free coverage on VUZI at:

