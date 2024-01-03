Electronic Express Selects RETISIO to Drive Its eCommerce Business

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RETISIO, a premier provider of cloud-based eCommerce solutions, today announced its new partnership with Electronic Express, a leader in top quality, name brand electronics, home appliances and mattresses.

Electronic Express is pressing forward with an aggressive strategy to grow its eCommerce business. To support and drive this continued growth, they have selected RETISIO as their technology platform partner. A big reason for that decision was their need for the agility and robustness of RETISIO's solutions.

RETISIO will deliver powerful and advanced technologies that fuel new avenues for growth.

The move to RETISIO Commerce will deliver enhanced site performance and superior customer experiences for Electronic Express. The platform's advanced technology leverages RETISIO's powerful Reactive and Composable Commerce capabilities.

"We value our partnership with Electronic Express and see extraordinary potential for growth by deploying RETISIO's advanced eCommerce technologies," said Sudhanshu Mohan, Co-Founder and CEO at RETISIO. "We are committed to building a great eCommerce success story together."  

Electronic Express's decision to transition to RETISIO Commerce represents a strategic move toward harnessing the power of modern technology to increase online sales. 

"We're thrilled to begin our partnership with RETISIO for a revamped Electronic Express website. This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation and delivering an enhanced digital experience for our customers. With RETISIO's expertise, we're creating a user-friendly platform that reflects our brand values and meets the evolving needs of our customers!"
            - Sam Yazdian, President and CEO, Electronic Express

The switch to RETISIO paves the way for a feature-rich platform such as intelligent search, personalized recommendations, and precisely targeted promotions, all designed to drive conversions and enhance customer satisfaction.

About Electronic Express

Established in Nashville in 1983, Electronic Express has been a leader in top quality, name brand electronics, home appliances and mattresses at exceptionally competitive prices. They are proud to serve a customer base of half a million in Tennessee and Northern Alabama through 21 Locations, and online with their ElectronicExpress.com portal. Their product lines include the top global brands in the market, such as Samsung, LG, Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Asus, TCL, Bose, HP, Asus, Canon, Nikon, GE, Kitchen Aid, Bosch, Whirlpool, Serta, among many others, with an extensive selection of over 6,000 products in our stores and over 30,000 online.

About RETISIO

RETISIO is the leading provider of advanced eCommerce solutions that empower modern retailers and brands to sell more online and reduce risk. For more information, visit www.retisio.com.

