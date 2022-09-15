Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) Market by Application, Platform, Sub-System, Fit and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) Market by Application, Platform (General Aviation, Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation), Sub-System (Display Systems, Processing Systems, Control Panel), Fit and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electronic flight instrument system (EFIS) market size is projected to grow from USD 618 Million in 2022 to USD 720 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2027.

The growing need for aircraft modernization to improve operating safety and fuel efficiency, consequently minimizing operational costs, is something that is propelling the adoption of advanced EFIS.

The Flight Attitude segment is projected to dominate market share in the application segment during the forecast period

Based on application, the flight attitude segment is projected to dominate market share during the forecast period. The market is further segmented into navigation, information management and engine monitoring. One of the key factors driving the flight attitude market is the integration of advanced avionics equipment that control the movement of the aircraft.

The Commercial Aviation segment projected to lead electronic flight instrument system (EFIS) market during forecast period

Based on Platform, the commercial aviation segment is projected to lead the electronic flight instrument system (EFIS) market during the forecast period. Globally the air passenger traffic footprint has increased over the last decade, to meet the demand the airline companies are expanding their aircraft fleet size, thus driving the market for commercial aviation segment.

Display Systems is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

Based on Sub-System type, the display systems segment is projected to lead the electronic flight instrument system (EFIS) market during the forecast period. This segment has been further segmented into display systems, processing systems and control panels. There is huge demand for advanced display system. The demand for advanced aircraft with improved system efficiency is fuelling the market for sub-systems.

Line-Fit is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

Based on Fit, the line-fit segment is projected to lead the electronic flight instrument system (EFIS) market during the forecast period. The demand is because there are more deliveries being made to efficiently handle the continuously increasing passenger demand encouraging airlines to expand their operations. Older aircraft lack the capability to retrofit EFIS equipment, which increases demand for line-fit segment.

North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

The electronic flight instrument system (EFIS) market industry has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East& Africa, and Latin America. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022, and Latin America is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for lighter-weight electronic flight instrument system with enhanced safety, better accuracy and situational awareness and the automation of flight control to drive the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Electronic Flight Instrument System Market

4.2 Electronic Flight Instrument System Market, by Sub-System

4.3 Electronic Flight Instrument System Market, by Application

4.4 Electronic Flight Instrument System Market, by Platform

4.5 Electronic Flight Instrument System Market, by Fit

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Sophisticated Avionics with Minimal Weight Profile

5.2.1.2 Enhanced Safety and Situational Awareness Offered by Efis

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Design Regulations Pertaining to Efis

5.2.2.2 High Installation Cost due to Ongoing Technological Disruption

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Planned Fleet Modernization Programs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High System Complexity Requiring Proper Pilot Training for Optimum Usage

5.2.4.2 Electronic Failures

5.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer

5.3.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Electronic Flight Instrument System Manufacturers

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Market Ecosystem

5.5.1 Prominent Companies

5.5.2 Private and Small Enterprises

5.5.3 End-users

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B)

5.7.2 Integrated Modular Avionics

5.8 Case Study Analysis

5.8.1 Next-Generation Open Flight Deck

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.9.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.10 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.10.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.10.2 Buying Criteria

5.11 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023

5.12 Tariff & Regulatory Landscape for Aerospace Industry

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.3 Technology Trends

6.3.1 Attitude Heading Reference System (Ahrs)

6.3.2 Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System (Tcas)

6.3.3 Terrain Awareness and Warning System (Taws)

6.3.4 Enhanced Vision System (Evs)

6.3.5 Automatic Flight Control System (Afcs)

6.4 Impact of Megatrends

6.4.1 Implementation of Industry 4.0

6.4.2 Advancements in Supply Chain for Electronic Flight Instrument System Manufacturing

6.5 Patent Analysis

7 Electronic Flight Instrument System Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Flight Attitude

7.3 Navigation

7.4 Information Management

7.5 Engine Monitoring

8 Electronic Flight Instrument System Market, by Platform

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial Aviation

8.2.1 Narrowbody Aircraft

8.2.1.1 Demand for Narrow-Body Aircraft in Short-Haul Travel to Drive Efis Installations

8.2.2 Widebody Aircraft

8.2.2.1 Increase in Passenger Travel to Drive Demand for Widebody Aircraft

8.2.3 Regional Jets

8.2.3.1 Increased Use of Fly-By-Wire Technology to Fuel Demand for Regional Jets Worldwide

8.3 Military Aviation

8.3.1 Combat Aircraft

8.3.1.1 Growing Procurement of Combat Aircraft due to Increasing Geopolitical Rift

8.3.2 Military Helicopters

8.3.2.1 Increasing Use of Helicopters in Combat and Search & Rescue Operations

8.3.3 Training Aircraft

8.3.3.1 Need for More Pilots to Drive Demand for Training Aircraft

8.3.4 Transport Aircraft

8.3.4.1 Increasing Use of Transport Aircraft in Military Operations

8.3.5 Special Mission Aircraft

8.3.5.1 Evolving Warfare Techniques to Drive Demand

8.4 General Aviation

8.4.1 Business Jets

8.4.1.1 Growth of Private Aviation Companies

8.4.2 Commercial Helicopters

8.4.2.1 Increasing Use in Corporate and Civil Applications

8.4.3 Light Aircraft

8.4.3.1 Low Cost of Maintenance and Operations to Drive Demand

9 Electronic Flight Instrument System Market, by Sub-System

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Display Systems

9.2.1 Primary Flight Display (Pfd)

9.2.1.1 Rising System Efficiency and Increasing Demand for Advanced Aircraft

9.2.2 Multi-Function Display (Mfd)

9.2.2.1 Enhanced Product Functionality due to Technological Innovations and Advancements

9.2.3 Navigation Display

9.2.3.1 Enhanced Display Systems with Vertical Flight Profile Addition

9.2.4 Engine Indicating and Crew Alerting System (Eicas)

9.2.4.1 Rising Demand for Lightweight and Advanced Components with Various Functionalities in Modern Aircraft

9.2.5 Electronic Flight Bag (Efb)

9.2.5.1 Incorporation of Efb to Reduce Aircraft Weight and Real-Time Data Sharing

9.2.6 Control Panels

9.2.7 Autopilot

9.2.7.1 Digital Revolution in Aviation Sector to Accelerate Demand for Autopilot Control Systems

9.2.8 Radio

9.2.8.1 Consolidation of Multi Radios into One Advanced Radio Control Unit to Drive Market

9.2.9 Input Selector

9.2.9.1 Integration of Input Selectors with Advanced Multi-Functional Displays

9.3 Processing Systems

9.3.1 Air Data Computer

9.3.1.1 Integration of Digital Air Data Computers with Modern Aircraft

9.3.2 Flight Control Computer

9.3.2.1 Increasing R&D Activities to Develop Advanced Flight Control Computers

9.3.3 Navigation Computer

9.3.3.1 Development of Regional Satellite Navigation Systems

10 Electronic Flight Instrument System Market, by Fit

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Line-Fit

10.2.1 Increasing Aircraft Demand to Drive Segment

10.3 Retrofit

10.3.1 Evolving Safety Regulations to Drive Fleet Modernization

11 Regional Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players, 2021

12.3 Top Five Players Ranking Analysis, 2021

12.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Market Players, 2021

12.5 Company Product Footprint Analysis

12.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.6.1 Stars

12.6.2 Emerging Leaders

12.6.3 Pervasive Players

12.6.4 Participants

12.7 Start-Up/Sme Evaluation Quadrant

12.7.1 Progressive Companies

12.7.2 Responsive Companies

12.7.3 Starting Blocks

12.7.4 Dynamic Companies

12.8 Competitive Scenario

12.8.1 Market Evaluation Framework

12.8.2 New Product Launches and Developments

12.8.3 Deals

12.8.4 Ventures/Agreements/Expansions

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Honeywell International Inc.

13.2.2 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

13.2.3 General Electric Company

13.2.4 Thales Sa

13.2.5 Bae Systems plc

13.2.6 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

13.2.7 Astronautics Corporation of America

13.2.8 Korry Electronics

13.2.9 Garmin Ltd.

13.2.10 Cmc Electronics Inc.

13.2.11 Meggitt plc

13.2.12 Universal Avionics Systems Corporation

13.2.13 Avidyne Corporation

13.2.14 Genesys Aerosystems Group Inc.

13.2.15 Aspen Avionics Inc.

13.2.16 Dynon Avionics Inc.

13.2.17 Taskem Corporation

13.2.18 Suzhou Changfeng Instruments Co., Ltd.

13.2.19 Lpp S.R.O.

13.2.20 Mgl Avionics

13.3 Other Players

13.3.1 Moving Terrain Ag

13.3.2 Kanardia D.O.O.

13.3.3 Talos Avionics P.C.

13.3.4 Grt Avionics

13.3.5 Avmap S.R.L.

14 Appendix

