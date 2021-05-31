Electronic Health Record Market to Reach US$ 37.3 Billion by 2027 Globally | CAGR: 4.6% | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Electronic Health Record market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Electronic Health Record market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Electronic Health Record market. The Electronic Health Record market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Electronic Health Record market at the global and regional levels. Global Electronic Health Record Market was valued at 27.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% by 2027.

Market Overview

Global Electronic Health Record Market is booming due to the government initiatives to promote technological advancement in healthcare, the high adoption rate of Electronic Health Record (EHR), and the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare industry. Furthermore, the rising incidence of chronic diseases also propels market growth. As per the National Diabetes Statistics Report 2020, amongst the overall US population, 34.2 million people of all ages, or 10.5% of the US population had diabetes in 2018.

COVID-19 Impact

Due to COVID-19, each industry around the globe is affected and its long-term effects are going to influence the growth of the industry in the upcoming period. Despite the several benefits associated with the use of EHRs, such as easy access to patient information and improved patient coordination, the EHR puts significant barriers to infection preventionists (IP) work efficiency. Due to COVID-19, the importance of IPs to the healthcare system has been underscored. With the increase in Covid-19 testing, the EHR barriers to the prevention of infection practices have been highlighted.

Global Electronic Health Record Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By Product, the market is primarily bifurcated into

Web-based

On-premise based

The Web-based sub-segment dominated the global Electronic Health Record market and is expected to grow at a noteworthy CAGR of XX% by the year 2027.

By Type, the market is primarily segmented into

Acute

Ambulatory

Post-acute

Amongst Type, Ambulatory accounted for the largest share of XX% in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of XX% to reach US$ XX Billion by the year 2027.

By Applications, the market is primarily segmented into

Clinical

Administrative

Reporting in Healthcare Systems

Healthcare Financing

Clinical Research

Healthcare Providers

Amongst Applications, Clinical accounted for the largest share of XX% in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2021-2027F.

By End-user, the market is primarily segmented into

Hospital

Ambulatory care

Pharmacies

others

Amongst End-users, Hospital accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR of XX% during the analyzed period.

Electronic Health Record Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , Rest of North America )

( , , Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Italy , France , Spain , and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and Rest of ) Rest of the World

North America is dominating the Electronic Health Record market in 2020 with a market valuation of US$ XX Billion and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The major players targeting the market includes

GE Healthcare

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Cerner Corporation

Advanced Data Systems Corporation

Athenahealth, Inc.

Advanced MD

eClinicalWorks

Epic Systems Corporation

McKesson Corporation

CPSI

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Electronic Health Record market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Electronic Health Record market?

Which factors are influencing the Electronic Health Record market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Electronic Health Record market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Electronic Health Record market?

What are the demanding global regions of the Electronic Health Record market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

https://univdatos.com/report/electronic-health-record-market-current-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2027

