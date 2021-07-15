Electronic Health Record Market worth $ 33.69 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 3.30% CAGR: Verified Market Research™

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Electronic Health Record Market" By Product (Client-server-based & Web-based), By Type (Acute & Ambulatory), By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Care), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Electronic Health Record Market was valued at USD 25.99 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 33.69 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.30% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=156777

Browse in-depth TOC on "Electronic Health Record Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Electronic Health Record Market Overview

The market growth is related to the high level of acceptance of advanced technologies to meet the growing customer requirements. Speech recognition software with natural language processing improves how healthcare professionals interact with EHR and also enables greater patient engagement. The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to predict EHR-based clinical outcomes has helped shape the patient experience through better care. In addition to these advances, supportive government initiatives and funding in this area increase the overall market growth. Increasing demand for centralization and streamlining of health administration also drive market growth as it results in improving the quality of care resulting in immense patient satisfaction.

As the healthcare industry transitions to digitization, electronic medical record (EMR) systems are becoming increasingly popular. Many government measures, such as encouraging physicians to use electronic health records and investing in training healthcare information technology professionals, are boosting the expansion of the EMR market. For instance, The Government of India aims to implement a uniform system for the maintenance of Electronic Medical Records / Electronic Health Records (EMR / EHR) by the country's hospitals and healthcare providers. An expert committee was formed to define EMR / EHR standards for national acceptance/implementation. Furthermore, factors such as the growing demand for integrated healthcare systems, big data trends in the healthcare industry, and technical improvements in the field of data storage are propelling the EMR market forward.

Key Developments in Electronic Health Record Market

In October 2020 , Epic Systems launched 190 health systems Epic EHR, making the vendor's largest implementation in company history.

, Epic Systems launched 190 health systems Epic EHR, making the vendor's largest implementation in company history. In October 2019 , MEDITECH and Google cooperated to provide EHR data via the Google Cloud Platform. This aided in the secure delivery of patient data, increased scalability, and facilitated interoperability.

The major players in the market are Epic Systems Corp, Cerner Corp, GE Healthcare, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, eClinicalWorks, McKesson Corp, Medical Information Technology, Inc, NextGen Healthcare, Inc, HMS.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Electronic Health Record Market On the basis of Product, Type, End-User, and Geography.

Electronic Health Record Market by Product





Client-server-based







Web-based





Electronic Health Record Market by Type





Acute







Ambulatory





Electronic Health Record Market by End User





Hospitals







Ambulatory Care





Electronic Health Record Market by Geography





North America







U.S









Canada









Mexico







Europe







Germany









France









U.K









Rest of Europe







Asia Pacific







China









Japan









India









Rest of Asia Pacific







ROW







Middle East & Africa

&







Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Orthopedic Software Market by Product (Digital Templating/Pre-Operative Planning Software, Orthopedic Electronic Health Record (EHR), Orthopedic Picture Archiving & Communication Systems (PACS)), by Application (Orthopedic Surgery, Fracture Management, Joint Replacement, Pediatric Assessment), by Delivery (Cloud-Based, Web-Based, On-Premises), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Digital Health Market by Technology (Wearable Technology, Mobile Health Technology, Telehealth Technology, and Others), by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, and Homecare), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Ambulatory EHR Market by Practice Size (Large Practices, Small-to-Medium-Sized Practices), by Application (Patient Management, Population Health Management), by End-User (Hospitals-owned ambulatory organizations, Independent centers), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Healthcare Biometrics Market by Technology (Single Factor Authentication By Technology, Single Factor Authentication By Type, Multifactor Authentication Technology, and Multimodal Authentication Technology), by Application (Medical Record And Data Center Security, Patient Identification & Tracking, Care Provider Authentication, and Others), by End User (Hospitals And Clinics), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 5 United States electronically scanned arrays companies on the mission to make America great again

Visualize Electronic Health Record Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research