Electronic Innovations Launches Gate Safety Month Campaign to Combat Preventable Accidents

RICHMOND, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic Innovations (E.I.), a leading provider of gate automation and access control solutions, has launched a public awareness campaign recognizing October as Gate Safety Month. The initiative highlights the urgent need for greater professional and regulatory attention to automated gate safety standards, as preventable injuries and fatalities continue to occur nationwide.

Gate-related accidents affect both children and adults in residential and commercial settings. Despite advancements in technology, many gates fail to meet current safety standards or lack regular maintenance, leading to mechanical failures that can cause serious harm or death.

"The statistics are sobering, and many of these accidents are entirely preventable," said Eric Bledsoe, CEO of E.I. "Our goal is to speak up for victims and their families and provide a clear path to safety through professional inspection and awareness. Gates are meant to secure, not harm. If it moves, it can fall."

As part of our shared commitment to protecting communities and creating safer environments, we are proud to support and partner with Ready, Set, Safe!, formerly known as The Hummingbird Alliance—founded in memory of seven-year-old Alex, whose tragic accident inspired a movement for change. Ready, Set, Safe! is dedicated to ensuring every place where children learn and play is truly safe. Through education and collaboration, they equip families, schools, and communities with tools and knowledge to identify risks and implement lasting safety standards. Go to their website to read more about their mission. ReadySetSafe.org

We are also honored to work alongside the American Fence Association (AFA), a nationally recognized leader in promoting safety, professionalism, and education within the fence, gate, and perimeter security industry. Through their commitment to training and certification programs, AFA plays a vital role in raising awareness about proper gate design, installation, and compliance standards.

Prioritizing Safety Through Professional Inspection

The campaign centers on one urgent message: have automated gates professionally inspected for safety. E.I. urges homeowners, business owners, and property managers to schedule evaluations to identify potential hazards, outdated equipment, and areas of non-compliance.

About Electronic Innovations: Founded in 1980, E.I. specializes in creating secure environments through cutting-edge technology and engineering excellence. Serving residential, commercial, and industrial clients, its products are designed to meet and exceed industry safety standards.

