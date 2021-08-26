Electronic Insect Killer Market from Electronic Equipment & Instruments To Accelerate at 7.40% CAGR during 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports
The electronic insect killer market size is expected to increase by USD 91.89 million during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 7.40% during the forecast period. The report on the electronic insect killer market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies growing awareness regarding vector-borne diseases as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the surging spread of infectious diseases and rising global warming triggering insect population boom will further accelerate the market's growth in the long run. However, the availability of counterfeit products, loopholes in product design, and inefficacy of electronic insect killers in killing mosquitoes are some of the challenges likely to limit the market's growth in the upcoming years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The Electronic Insect Killer Market is segmented by Product (Indoor insect killers, Rackets, and Lanterns) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The indoor insect killers product segment led the market share in 2020 and will continue to retain its dominance in the market during the forecast period. In terms of geography, 49% of the market's growth will originate from North America with the US, China, and Germany being the top revenue-generating economies of the region.
Companies Mentioned
- Alliance Sports Group
- Armatron Co.
- Aspectek
- Bear Down Brands LLC
- Helen of Troy Ltd.
- HOONT USA
- JT Eaton & Co. Inc.
- Koolatron CA
- Pestzilla
- Rentokil-PCI Pvt. Ltd.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
