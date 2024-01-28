Electronic Insect Killer Market: USD 49.73 Billion Growth Forecasted at a CAGR of 7.08% between 2024 to 2028 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Insect Killer Market is set for substantial growth, projecting a robust USD 49.73 million increase at a noteworthy CAGR of 7.08% between 2023 and 2028, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report provides detailed insights into market dynamics, emphasizing the crucial role of global warming in triggering insect population growth. The rise in temperatures expands habitable areas for mosquitoes, contributing to the demand for electronic insect killers. Additionally, rising investments in R&D by market players and the focus on developing sustainable, eco-friendly products are identified as key trends shaping market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electronic Insect Killer Market 2024-2028

Market Segmentation and Challenges:
The report highlights a challenge faced by electronic insect killers in terms of their inefficacy against mosquitoes. While these devices attract insects via ultraviolet lights, mosquitoes, which follow carbon dioxide trails, are not effectively drawn to these lights. This limitation impacts the devices' efficacy in controlling mosquito populations.
The report scrutinizes the Electronic Insect Killer Market, segmenting it based on distribution channels, product types, and geography.

  • Distribution: Online and Offline
  • Product Types: indoor insect killers, rackets, and lanterns
  • Regional Analysis: North America is forecasted to contribute 46% to the global market growth during the forecast period

"Factors such as increasing temperatures, the prevalence of insects during the summer, and the region's focus on solutions for insect relief contribute to the high potential for growth in the market." - Technavio

Electronic Insect Killer Market 2024-2028 : Companies Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 20 vendors operating in the Electronic Insect Killer Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Electronic Insect Killer Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Explore the market contribution of different segments by downloading the free PDF sample report. A few leading companies in the Electronic Insect Killer Market, including FUTURA DIRECT LTD, GreenYellow Electric Technology Co. Ltd., Koolatron, Armatron Co., Aspectek, Livin Well, Pelsis Ltd., Rentokil Initial plc, and SereneLife Home LLC, are actively implementing strategies such as alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product/service launches. For a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and detailed company analyses, buy the report now.

Electronic Insect Killer Market 2024-2028 : Segmentation
  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline
    • Online
  • Product 
    • Indoor Insect Killers
    • Rackets
    • Lanterns
  • Geography 
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • Middle East And Africa

Electronic Insect Killer Market 2024-2028 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our electronic insect killer market report covers the following areas:

  • Electronic Insect Killer Market size
  • Electronic Insect Killer Market trends
  • Electronic Insect Killer Market industry analysis

This study identifies Rising investments in R and D by the vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the electronic insect killer market growth during the next few years.

Table Of Contents :
  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Size 
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
  7. Market Segmentation by Product
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  11. Vendor Landscape
  12. Vendor Analysis
  13. Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

