Electronic Inspection Reporting Leader Eclipses 6 Million Report Milestone

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BuildingReports, the most trusted name in compliance reporting, announced its service members recently completed the six millionth inspection report since 2000, less than one year after crossing the five-million threshold. To date, service providers have inspected fire alarm, fire sprinkler, life safety, fire suppression, security, and HVAC systems covering more than 13.5 billion square feet of commercial and industrial floor space.

Founded in 2000, BuildingReports provides mobile inspection applications and web-based compliance reporting to help independent service companies ensure critical facility assets are code-compliant and working properly. Customers can conveniently access detailed reports meeting stringent codes and standards, review discrepancies, and approve corrective actions online from any mobile or computer device with internet access.

"Our continued growth is truly a testament to the hard work and dedication of the service members who tirelessly strive to ensure the safety of facilities and the people within them," said Jason Kronz, BuildingReports' president and chief technology officer. "Our success has been established on a foundation of trust, and as we continue to build on that foundation in 2020, I'm very excited about how we can help our service members grow with us."

To that end, in recent years, the company has expanded their portfolio of mobile applications and cloud-based reporting technology to include security systems with SecurityScan. Even more recently, the company grew even further outside of fire and life safety to include preventative maintenance and service documentation for HVAC systems with HVACScan.

In a recent series of regional seminars, BuildingReports has announced the company launched a new National Accounts program.

"Our new National Accounts program will open up numerous opportunities for our service member base, allowing them to compete as a network for large scale, geographically diverse contracts," said Kronz. "We are very excited about the possibilities, and the members and customers already working with us on this first phase of rollout see the big picture potential."

About BuildingReports

Building-safety compliance is critical to service companies, building owners, and fire and safety officials. BuildingReports' mobile and online inspection reporting tools enable inspectors to accurately gather data on critical building systems, ensuring these devices are working properly and meeting code requirements. With over 6 million inspection reports to date, BuildingReports has earned its reputation as the most trusted name in compliance reporting.

Media Contact

David Spence

Email: dspence@buildingreports.com

Phone: 1-770-495-1993

Related Images

buildingreports.png

BuildingReports

The most trusted name in compliance reporting.

Related Links

Website

BuildingReports 2017 Compliance Inspection Benchmark Report

SOURCE BuildingReports

Related Links

https://www.buildingreports.com

