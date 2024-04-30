Electronic Lab Notebook Market, 46% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 The global electronic lab notebook market size is estimated to grow by USD 157.12 million from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.77% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 46%. to the growth of the global market.

The Electronic Lab Notebook Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2018 to 2028.

Region Outlook

North America Europe APAC South America Middle East & Africa

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electronic Lab Notebook Market 2024-2028

1. North America - The electronic lab notebook market in North America is set to experience significant growth, contributing around 46% to the global market. The US and Canada lead in revenue generation due to their focus on drug development, food safety, and inspection. The region boasts numerous top vendors, further boosting market dominance.

Increased drug and vaccine approvals, along with rising investments in drug R&D, are driving demand among pharmaceutical and biotech firms. Additionally, stringent regulatory measures ensure food safety, fostering market growth.

The region's high laboratory research activity will continue to fuel demand for electronic lab notebooks, making North America a key focus for market growth in the forecast period.

Market Overview

Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELNs) are digital platforms transforming data management in the life sciences industry. Scientists can document protocols, observations, and experiment results on a computer or mobile device, replacing conventional paper notebooks. ELN software ensures data security, protecting against loss or work forgery.

ELNs streamline data management practices by centralizing stored data for future reference. They facilitate efficient organization and sharing of data, benefiting both laboratories and healthcare organizations. Automation features reduce manual tasks, improving productivity and accuracy.

The ELN market caters to diverse sectors, offering potential benefits like enhanced collaboration and compliance. By minimizing data losses and enabling secure data management, ELNs contribute to the seamless operation of scientific research and experimentation.

