Electronic Lab Notebook Market size to grow by USD 157.12 million from 2023-2028, North America to account for 46% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic lab notebook market size is expected to grow by USD 157.12 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.77% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented based on Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), End-user (Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Biology, Academic, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electronic Lab Notebook Market 2024-2028
North America will contribute 46% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. With the US and Canada as the leading revenue-generating countries, the region is a dominant market for the electronic lab notebook market. The regional market growth can be attributed to factors such as the growing focus on drug development and research, increasing emphasis on food safety and inspection, and the presence of a significant number of prominent vendors. 

Company Profile:

Agaram Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Alchemy Cloud Inc., Benchling Inc., Bio ITech B.V., BioData Inc., Bruker Corp., Dotmatics, Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault, Labii Inc., LabWare Inc., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Pillar Science, Sapio Sciences LLC, SciNote LLC, SoftFormance, STARLIMS Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Xybion Digital Inc.

Agaram Technologies Pvt. Ltd - The company offers electronic lab notebooks, namely Logilab ELN, a cloud-based Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) designed to enable a completely paperless environment for labs to record, execute, and store test and research data.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Electronic Lab Notebook Market: Segmentation Analysis

The on-premises segment will be significant during the forecast period. However, the share of the on-premises segment is expected to decline owing to the high cost of implementing and upgrading electronic lab notebooks and limited options for scalability.

Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021

Electronic Lab Notebook Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

  • Advantages of electronic lab notebook
  • Growing need to enhance business efficiency
  • Launch of new electronic lab notebook by vendors

An electronic lab notebook replicates an interface similar to a page in a paper lab notebook. Users can enter protocols, observations, notes, and other data using a computer or mobile device using this notebook technology. Various benefits over traditional paper notebooks, including facilitating good data management practices, providing data security, supporting auditing, and allowing are offered by electronic lab notebooks. 

Trend

The introduction of cloud-based deployment solutions is a major trend influencing market growth.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

