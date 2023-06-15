Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) Market size to grow by USD 3,167 million from 2022 to 2027, The use of ELD enhances the quality of driving boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic logging devices (ELDs) market size is forecasted to increase by USD 3,167 million from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum of the market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 4.69%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing consumption of beverages, the increasing demand for pharmaceutical packaging, and the growing demand from the automotive and construction industries. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electronic Logging Devices Market 2023-2027

Vendor Analysis

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AT and T Inc., Danlaw Technologies India Ltd., Donlen Corp., EROAD Inc., Garmin Ltd, Geotab Inc, HOS247 LLC, InTouch GPS, Intrepid Control Systems Inc., Masternaut Ltd., Merchants Fleet, Omnitracs LLC, ORBCOMM Inc., Pedigree Technologies LLC, RACELOGIC Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Teletrac Navman US Ltd, TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc.

To provide a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, Technavio has profiled key players along with the study that categorizes the global market segmentation. Download the Sample

Vendor Offerings

AT and T Inc. - The company offers electronic logging devices (ELDs) for commercial fleets to govern hours of service, and record of duty status.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) Market- Segmentation Overview

This market report extensively covers market segmentation by component (telematics unit, engine module, and external display), vehicle type (light commercial vehicle, truck, and bus), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the telematics unit segment will be significant during the forecast period. Generally, they are used to monitor assets in vehicles such as cars and trucks as well as heavy equipment using a global positioning system (GPS) and onboard diagnostics (OBD). They also support the recording of movements on maps. However, such devices report data related to low tire pressure, fuel use, and speed and idling. The generated data can assist vehicle owners to reduce the cost of maintenance by providing sufficient monitoring of vehicles and enhance fuel efficiency by learning about the driving habits of drivers. Hence, these factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

The report comprises various segments as well as an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market, request a sample report

Geographic Analysis

Europe is estimated to account for 54% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. Europe is anticipated to have steady growth in the global ELDs market during the forecast period. Furthermore, some major revenue-contributing countries in the ELDs market in the region include the Russian Federation , Germany , Poland , the UK, the Netherlands , and Italy . As the region is witnessing a high level of manufacturing activities, there will be a rise in the need for the delivery of goods. Some vendors are opening new logistics hubs to augment the logistics infrastructure in Europe.

Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) Market- Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The use of ELD to improve driving quality is a major driving factor for market growth.

Significant Trends

The use of analytics with ELDs is an emerging trend in the market.

Analytics promotes businesses to gain valuable insights into their operations by detecting meaningful patterns in data through tools such as predictive analytics, numerical analytics, graphs, and percentage change analytics.

By using analytics, companies can customize dashboards or templates based on the location of each off-road vehicle and the productivity patterns of drivers.

However, companies can obtain critical information about their fleet and make informed decisions.

Fleet managers can easily access the data, such as the halt time of all vehicles in the fleet, and gain insights into the data that can be segmented based on region, business unit, vehicle, or driver.

Thus, the adoption of analytics in ELDs is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Shortage of drivers due to the use of ELDs is a major challenge impeding market growth.

Due to the shortage of drivers, the transportation industry is facing a major challenge.

This issue is particularly prevalent in urban and semi-urban markets worldwide, where low wages are a contributing factor.

However, the use of ELDs can exacerbate this problem by reducing weekly wages for truck drivers, who are limited to working a maximum of 55 hours per week.

Thus, the deficit of drivers caused by the use of ELDs may hinder the growth of the global ELD market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this electronic logging devices (ELDs) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electronic logging devices (ELDs) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the electronic logging devices (ELDs) market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the electronic logging devices (ELDs) market across Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electronic logging devices (ELDs) Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The wireline logging services market size in Ecuador is expected to increase by USD 28.68 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 2.76%. This report extensively covers market segmentation type (open hole and cased hole), deployment( Onshore and offshore), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).. One of the key factors driving the wireline logging services market growth in Ecuador is the increasing demand from the oil and gas industry.

The hyperloop technology market is projected to grow by USD 6.10 billion with a CAGR of 40.59% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers the hyperloop technology market segmentation by mode of transportation (tube, capsule, propulsion system, and route), type (passenger and freight), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). An increase in demand for faster modes of transportation is notably driving hyperloop technology market growth.

Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,167.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.57 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 54% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AT and T Inc., Danlaw Technologies India Ltd., Donlen Corp., EROAD Inc., Garmin Ltd, Geotab Inc, HOS247 LLC, InTouch GPS, Intrepid Control Systems Inc., Masternaut Ltd., Merchants Fleet, Omnitracs LLC, ORBCOMM Inc., Pedigree Technologies LLC, RACELOGIC Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Teletrac Navman US Ltd, TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

