Electronic Merchant Systems Announces Addition of Randy Hayashi as VP, Strategy

FinTech Electronic Merchant Systems ("EMS") is excited to welcome industry leader Randy Hayashi to the executive team as its Vice President of Strategy.

Randy Hayashi

Hayashi's extensive career spans over two decades, with expertise in operations, strategy, and team leadership. Hayashi served as COO of Payment Depot, leading the company from startup to serving 10,000+ merchants with $3B+ in annual processing volume. Payment Depot was acquired by Stax where Hayashi assumed a leadership role as Vice President of Operations. There, he was crucial in driving continuous improvement and fostering teamwork, significantly contributing to the company's success. Hayashi holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from California State University, Long Beach.

"We are very excited to welcome Randy to the EMS family and to further bolster our amazing leadership team," said Afshin Yazdian, CEO and Executive Chairman of EMS. "He's proven himself to be a dynamic strategist with a track record of positively transforming solutions and driving business growth. Randy will be an instrumental part of our continued transformation here at EMS."

As Vice President of Strategy, Randy will be responsible for shaping and executing the EMS vision, driving innovation, and ensuring the company remains at the forefront of the payment processing industry. Hayashi will also be active in the company's M&A integration strategy, which was recently bolstered by the PaymentCloud transaction late last year.

"I am thrilled to join the world-class EMS team," says Hayashi. "I'm extremely passionate about fostering market expansion and delivering exceptional value to clients. EMS is a proven leader in transforming payment solutions, and I'm eager to be a part of its continued success."

With EMS at the forefront of the fintech revolution, Hayashi's appointment reinforces the company's commitment to providing exceptional service to both new and existing partners in the dynamic digital economy.

