Electronic Merchant Systems, Cleveland Browns announce partnership

CLEVELAND, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic Merchant Systems (EMS), a leading Cleveland-based provider of merchant services and payment processing solutions, announced today its affiliation as a Proud Partner of the Cleveland Browns as EMS adds to its portfolio of high-profile partners.

Through the partnership, EMS has formally extended its association and initiatives with the Browns, including an emphasis on expanding the First and Ten Toy Drive. During the past two years, EMS and the Browns have hosted the annual toy drive prior to a December home game to benefit thousands of local kids through Toys for Tots during the holiday season.

EMS was founded in and has called Northeast Ohio home since 1988. For over three decades, the firm has delivered cutting-edge merchant services and payment processing solutions to partners in the Northeast Ohio area and nationwide. Backed by its growing reputation as a best-in-industry service provider, the company relocated to the heart of Downtown Cleveland in mid-2018, expanding its service capabilities and helping the firm recruit new talent and create more jobs in the downtown area.

In late 2018, EMS expanded its product and service offerings by acquiring Total Touch POS, a leader in point-of-sale solutions to the hospitality industry. The merger strengthened EMS' commitment to provide its clients with the highest-quality end-to-end payment and merchant services products.

EMS received local accolades in early 2018 when it was named as one of the Top 10 places to work in Cleveland by Zippia. Each year, Zippia puts out its list of Top 20 Places to Work in Cleveland using a series of metrics related to compensation, financial health, and commitment to diversity. This recognition, as well as perpetual high customer and employee rankings on sites such as Google My Business, the Better Business Bureau, and Glassdoor.com, is a testimonial to EMS' commitment to delivering excellent customer service and industry-leading products.

"EMS is honored to be a Proud Partner of the Cleveland Browns," said Dan Neistadt, CEO at EMS. "Both organizations have strong community ties and are committed to the City of Cleveland and Northeast Ohio. Additionally, both are invested in a job well done and providing a high-quality product that fans and clients can be proud of."

To learn more about EMS and its full portfolio of services, visit https://www.emscorporate.com/.

About EMS

Since 1988, Electronic Merchant Systems (EMS) has helped business owners realize their full potential and grow their financial well-being. Today, EMS is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, with offices and agents coast to coast - servicing tens of thousands of retail, internet, and start-up businesses nationwide. By providing an innovative suite of business solutions and high-quality service, EMS has become a leading provider of payment processing and merchant services.

As part of its continued commitment to Greater Cleveland, EMS and its employees continue to work with longtime partners, Coach Sam's Inner Circle Foundation, an organization that provides educational support to at-risk children, along with Cornerstone of Hope, a center for grieving children, teens, and adults. EMS is also grateful for its impactful partnerships with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Providence House, and the Cleveland Indians Community Partners Program.

