Electronic Merchant Systems (EMS) Adds to C-Suite with Additions of GC Honora Moore and Chief of Staff Nicole Kennedy

CLEVELAND, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic Merchant Systems (EMS), a leader in financial technology and payment solutions, announces the appointment of Honora Moore as General Counsel and Nicole Kennedy as Chief of Staff, further bolstering its executive ranks. This follows a strategic majority investment by BharCap Partners, LLC , made in 2024.

Afshin Yazdian, Chairman and CEO, stated, "In the past few months, we have continued to transform EMS and organically grow the organization. Adding Honora and Nicole to our already talented team will help us continue to execute our strategy."

Honora Moore/Nicole Kennedy

Honora Moore, EMS General Counsel

Moore brings over 20 years of legal expertise and 16 years of payments industry experience to EMS. Her dynamic career spans litigation, corporate and employment law, risk management, and financial services. A graduate of Fordham Law and a Stein Scholar, Moore has held similar positions at Get Beyond, Global Payments, and Heartland Payment Systems.

"I am thrilled to join EMS during such a transformative time," Moore says. "I look forward to leading strategic legal operations and supporting my colleagues as we build on EMS's reputation for excellence."

Nicole Kennedy, EMS Chief of Staff

Kennedy is a well-known industry veteran with extensive experience in leadership roles at Elavon, Mindbody, and most recently, Global Payments. At Global Payments, Kennedy led the partner relationships group and revenue strategy teams and played a key role in the integration of TSYS after its merger with Global. At Mindbody, she led its international and US payment strategy and integration efforts, growing the processing volume to over $1 Billion monthly.

In her new role at EMS, Kennedy will guide strategic initiatives, streamline operations, and build partnerships to deliver greater value to merchants. "EMS's commitment to helping businesses succeed aligns perfectly with my passion for leveraging payments to create meaningful results. I'm excited to join this talented team and contribute to its ongoing success," says Kennedy.

Leadership Expansion Under Afshin Yazdian

Since joining EMS, Yazdian has focused on empowering the company through talent acquisition and operational excellence. "We are excited to welcome Honora and Nicole to the leadership team. Their experience and expertise will be invaluable as EMS continues to grow its influence and impact within the payments industry," Yazdian says.

These appointments follow other key hires, including Dan Stanbridge (Chief Risk & Compliance Officer), Nicole Frayn (Director of Underwriting), and Eric McLean (Vice President of Specialized Merchants).

About Electronic Merchant Systems

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Electronic Merchant Systems is an industry-leading merchant services provider that businesses depend on for their processing needs. Over 30,000 retail, internet, and omnichannel customers nationwide rely on the firm's diverse suite of modern payment solutions.

From credit card processing and risk management to gateways and virtual terminals, sales software, and web management, EMS offers comprehensive tools that empower businesses to thrive. EMS also enables frictionless onboarding, swift underwriting, and exemplary post-approval merchant support. Our operations encompass research and development, underwriting, sales, marketing, and end-to-end innovation. EMS further leverages the robust services of its subsidiaries, MaxxPay, Total Touch, Paysley, and PaymentCloud, to drive client success. Discover more at https://www.emscorporate.com .

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Electronic Merchant Systems