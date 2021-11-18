Electronic Music Producer Loopsey Releases New Single 'DAIZEY'

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles based electronic music producer Loopsey released his debut single "DAIZEY'' last Sunday. Now available on Spotify , Youtube and Apple Music , the punchy bassline, euphoric melodies, and enchanting vocal chops deliver a refreshing yet satisfyingly familiar entry into EDM space.

Cory Liggins, known professionally as Loopsey, began producing music at the age of 13 in response to a classmate who told him he would never have what it takes to succeed in the music business. The now 30 year old began his career as a rapper but struggled to feel at home as a lyricist. He has now shifted his focus to electronic dance music. He is determined to create music that uplifts and inspires listeners to embrace positivity every step of the way. Loopsey composed "DAIZEY" as an ode to a friend who lost a parent to COVID-19. This resonated deeply with Cory because he also lost his father to lung cancer in 2017.

"I was devastated when my dad died. When I found out about the death of my friend's father I had no idea what to say to her. Things got rough for her during a time when I was making good progress in therapy. I felt deep empathy with her situation and I decided I wanted to make a song that would lift both of our spirits. Music makes us feel, and I think that's more powerful than anything I could have said to her. She's the one who encouraged me to release the song."

Loopsey decided at that point to dedicate his time and effort to being an ambassador of joy. "DAIZEY" delivers on this premise with as much grace as it does pulse-pounding intensity.

"I never expected so many people to actually enjoy my music. When I was rapping it was always about struggling and negativity. This put me in a dark place. I just decided one day that I was going to make fun, happy, and slightly cheesy songs because I saw for myself that positivity helps people. That's all I ever wanted. I feel like I've already made it to the top."

You can listen to the track here and keep up with Loopsey's future releases here .

