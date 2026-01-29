Electronic Narcotic Log Software for DEA Compliance Launched by PreferredMD to Help Medical Facilities Strengthen Controlled Substance Accountability

Physician-founded healthcare technology platform introduces audit-ready narcotic logging designed for DEA-regulated environments

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PreferredMD, a clinician-led healthcare technology company, announced the launch of its Electronic Narcotic Log Software for DEA Compliance, a secure, cloud-based solution designed to help medical facilities meet federal and state controlled substance documentation requirements with greater accuracy, security, and audit readiness.

Developed in response to increasing regulatory oversight and the operational limitations of paper-based narcotic logs, the platform provides healthcare organizations with electronic documentation tools that support real-time tracking, tamper-resistant audit trails, and inspection-ready reporting for DEA and state regulatory reviews.

PreferredMD's narcotic log software is designed for ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), physician-owned practices, specialty clinics, and other DEA-regulated healthcare facilities that must maintain precise accountability for controlled substances while supporting efficient clinical workflows.

"Controlled substance documentation is one of the most scrutinized operational responsibilities in healthcare," said Dr. Biraj Patel, Founder of PreferredMD. "This solution was built from firsthand experience supporting outpatient surgery environments, where DEA inspections, state audits, and narcotic accountability are a constant reality. Our goal was to create a secure, audit-ready system that reflects how regulated medical facilities actually operate, without adding unnecessary administrative burden."

Dr. Patel is a practicing physician with extensive experience in perioperative medicine, outpatient surgery operations, and healthcare technology development. PreferredMD originated from a high-volume outpatient anesthesia practice, where real-world exposure to regulatory oversight and operational risk informed the design of its compliance-focused solutions.

Addressing the Limitations of Paper Narcotic Logs

Paper narcotic logs remain a common source of compliance risk, often leading to missing entries, delayed reconciliation, documentation inconsistencies, and heightened stress during regulatory inspections. PreferredMD's electronic solution replaces manual processes with standardized, digitally signed records that support consistent documentation across providers and shifts.

The platform enables healthcare facilities to:

Maintain DEA-compliant electronic narcotic logs with secure, HIPAA-aligned cloud storage

with secure, HIPAA-aligned cloud storage Track controlled substance activity in real time, including dispensing, administration, wasting, and disposal

Implement role-based access controls and two-signature verification to enhance accountability

to enhance accountability Receive alerts for discrepancies, missing signatures, or reconciliation issues

Generate inspection-ready reports instantly for DEA and state audits

By centralizing narcotic documentation and inventory reconciliation, the system helps facilities reduce errors, strengthen internal controls, and respond more confidently to regulatory inquiries.

Built by Clinicians, Designed for Compliance

PreferredMD's technology is developed with a focus on real-world healthcare operations and regulatory expectations. Its compliance tools are informed by years of clinical leadership, academic involvement, and operational support for ambulatory surgery centers and physician-led practices across the United States.

By combining clinical insight with secure, purpose-built software, PreferredMD continues to expand its suite of solutions designed to help healthcare organizations operate with confidence in increasingly regulated environments.

The Electronic Narcotic Log Software for DEA Compliance is available now to healthcare facilities nationwide.

About PreferredMD

PreferredMD is a physician-founded healthcare technology company providing secure, cloud-based solutions for medical facilities and healthcare providers. Built on clinical experience and operational expertise, PreferredMD develops tools that support regulatory compliance, accountability, and efficiency across DEA-regulated healthcare environments.

Media Contact

Dr. Biraj Patel

212-203-6839

https://preferredmd.io/

