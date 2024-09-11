Electronic Paste Market Size to Grow USD 9967.9 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Electronic Paste market is projected to reach USD 9967.9 million by 2030 from an estimated USD 5836.7 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2024 and 2030.

Electronic Paste Market is Segmented by Type (Conductive Paste, Resistive Paste, Insulation Paste, Others), by Application (Solar Cells, Printed Circuit Board, Touchscreen, LED, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Electronic Paste Market:

Due to the growing need for high-performance computing in artificial intelligence applications across all sectors, the market for AI Server GPUs is expanding quickly. GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) are critical for speeding deep learning, neural networks, and large data processing operations as AI workloads become more complicated and data-intensive. The need for AI server GPUs is being further fueled by the growth of edge computing, cloud computing, and AI-driven applications in industries like finance, healthcare, and the automotive industry. In order to satisfy the increasing computing demands of AI servers worldwide, major firms are concentrating on creating GPUs that are both more potent and energy-efficient.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ELECTRONIC PASTE MARKET

In the electronics sector, conductive paste is essential because it ensures electrical contact in a variety of electronic equipment. It is widely used in the production of semiconductors, printed circuit boards (PCBs), sensors, and other components. Better conductivity, thermal stability, and stickiness are required in high-quality conductive paste, which is becoming more and more in demand as electronics become smaller and perform better. The growing use of cutting-edge electronics in sectors including consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunications is driving up demand for them. The market for electronic paste is anticipated to increase significantly as long as dependable conductive paste is needed, given how the electronics sector develops.

Printed circuit boards, or PCBs, are the structural core that link different parts of almost every electronic device. To provide the required circuits and paths, electronic pastes such as conductive, insulating, and resistive pastes must be applied during PCB fabrication. The need for sophisticated electronic pastes rises in line with the need for higher-density, more complicated PCBs, especially in the automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunications industries. The market for electronic paste is being driven by the move towards more advanced PCBs, which enable faster speeds and more functionality. Manufacturers are looking for pastes that provide accuracy, dependability, and longevity.

The market for electronic paste is significantly influenced by the solar energy sector, primarily by the use of conductive pastes in the production of solar cells. In order to convert sunlight into electricity, these pastes are employed to form the electrical connections on the surface of solar cells. The rising use of solar power and the global drive towards renewable energy have led to a spike in demand for high-performance conductive pastes. Thin-film technologies and higher-efficiency cell development, among other advancements in solar cell technology, have increased demand for specialty electronic pastes that can improve solar panel durability and efficiency, spurring market expansion.

The market for electronic paste is growing as a result of the growing consumer electronics industry. The need for parts like PCBs, sensors, and displays—all of which depend on electronic pastes—has increased due to the growing popularity of smartphones, tablets, wearable technology, and other electronic devices. In order to fulfill the growing demands of consumers for gadgets with more sophisticated features and improved performance, manufacturers are resorting more and more to premium electronic pastes. More advanced electronic pastes are being developed and adopted as a result of the trend toward miniaturization and the demand for more functionality, which is driving market expansion.

The market for electronic paste is also significantly influenced by the automotive sector, especially in light of the increasing popularity of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and electric vehicles (EVs). Complex electronic systems, such as high-density PCBs and sensors, are necessary for these technologies, and their production depends on dependable electronic pastes. It is anticipated that the need for electronic pastes with high conductivity, durability, and thermal stability will increase as the automobile sector continues to develop with features like autonomous driving, connectivity, and increased safety. The necessity for sophisticated electronic pastes in automotive applications is further increased by the movement towards greener transportation choices, such as electric vehicles (EVs), which is fueling market expansion.

ELECTRONIC PASTE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

A well-established electronics manufacturing industry and the strong presence of top technological businesses are the main drivers of the electronic paste market in North America. The region's emphasis on innovation, especially in the automotive, telecommunications, and consumer electronics sectors, creates a sizable need for sophisticated electronic pastes. The industry is further stimulated by the increasing use of renewable energy technology, such solar panels, and electric vehicles (EVs). The government programs supporting green energy and technology developments also play a significant role in the strong expansion of the electronic paste industry in this area.

Key Players:

ShoeiChemicalInc

Sumitomo Metal Mining

Heraeus

Changzhou Fusion New Material

Shandong Sinocera

Henkel

DKEM

Good-Ark

Giga Solar Materials

Mitsuboshi Belting

Noritake

Shanghai Transcom Scientific

Fujikura Kasei

Nippon Chemical Industrial

Ruxing Technology

- Fine Paste Market

- The global Emulsion PVC Paste market was valued at USD 2284.4 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 2974.7 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Solar Electronics Conductive Paste Market

- The global Lead-Free Solder Paste market was valued at USD 10 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 16 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Thermally Conductive Grease and Paste Market

- Unlead Solder Paste Market

- The global Conductive Silver Paste market was valued at USD 5396 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 7120.5 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- The global Pressure-less Silver Sintering Paste market was valued at USD 93 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 127 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Anti-paste Paint Market

- Functional Water-Based Printing Paste Market

