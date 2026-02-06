Electronic Potting Compound Market worth $0.96 billion in 2032 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Electronic Potting Compound Market is projected to grow from USD 0.36 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 0.96 billion in 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Electronic Potting Compound Market'

Electronic Potting Compound Market Trends & Insights:

Polyurethane is projected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period.

The stationary charging setup is projected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

North America is projected to grow at a significant rate in the electronic potting compound market for EV charger during the forecast period.

Polyurethane potting compounds are increasingly used in AC chargers due to their balanced mechanical protection and cost efficiency, with formulations optimized for vibration damping and moderate thermal loads. Silicone materials are gaining strong traction in DC fast chargers, driven by demand for high thermal conductivity, low modulus, and stable dielectric performance under continuous high-temperature operation. Epoxy systems are evolving toward enhanced thermal conductivity and improved crack resistance to support compact, high-voltage power modules. Suppliers are focusing on reducing void formation and improving partial discharge resistance. EV charger manufacturers are increasingly prioritizing potting compounds that are fully compatible with automated, closed-loop dispensing systems that monitor flow rate, mixing ratio, and curing parameters in real time. This ensures consistent fill quality, minimal void formation, controlled curing cycles, and repeatable thermal and dielectric performance across high-volume production lines.

Polyurethane potting compounds are widely used in EV charger applications as they provide strong electrical insulation and mechanical protection for sensitive electronics, shielding components from shock, vibration, and physical stresses encountered in both public and private charging environments. These materials can be formulated to achieve a balanced combination of strength and flexibility, allowing them to absorb thermal expansion and contraction in high-power charger electronics without cracking. Polyurethane systems also offer reliable dielectric performance and moisture resistance, which is critical for preventing corrosion and humidity-related failures in power electronics. Their inherently low viscosity and good flow behavior support void-free encapsulation of complex PCB layouts and narrow gaps within charger power modules, while compatibility with metals, plastics, and ceramics enables use across a wide range of charger designs. Increasing focus on long-term reliability and environmental protection has accelerated the adoption of polyurethane formulations optimized for corrosive conditions and extended service life, particularly in outdoor installations. In parallel, manufacturers are introducing polyurethane potting compounds with enhanced thermal conductivity and flame-retardant properties to support heat dissipation while meeting safety standards such as UL-94 V-0 for high-power hardware. For instance, in January 2026, Henkel expanded its electronics protection portfolio with Loctite STYCAST US 8000 A/B, a two-component polyurethane potting compound engineered for demanding industrial and power electronics environments, offering high dielectric strength, durable insulation performance under humidity, and processing flexibility suited to EV charger encapsulation.

The stationary charging setup is projected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

Stationary public chargers, particularly DC fast chargers and high-power charging hubs, are being deployed at scale worldwide to support accelerating EV adoption, resulting in large volumes of power electronics that require reliable encapsulation using potting compounds. These chargers are typically installed outdoors and exposed to harsh conditions such as rain, dust, and wide temperature fluctuations, which drive stringent material requirements for moisture resistance, mechanical durability, and electrical insulation. Fast and ultra-fast charging systems rely on complex, high-power converters and control electronics that generate substantial thermal loads, increasing the need for thermally conductive and electrically stable potting materials to manage heat and protect critical components. Public charging hubs also experience high utilization and serve multiple vehicle types, placing greater emphasis on uptime and long service life, which favors the use of robust potting solutions that reduce failure risk and maintenance needs. Globally, DC fast chargers are expanding at a faster rate than lower power chargers, supported by government programs and private investment aimed at highway corridors and fleet electrification, further accelerating demand for advanced potting compounds capable of handling higher power densities in rugged environments. At the same time, public charging stations are integrating smart functions such as IoT connectivity, remote diagnostics, dynamic load management, and payment systems, adding electronic complexity that benefits from potting for EMI control, moisture protection, and thermal management. The growing adoption of standardized charging protocols, including CCS, NACS, and bidirectional charging, is also encouraging more uniform charger designs, enabling potting compound suppliers and OEMs to streamline material selection and specifications across public charging platforms.

North America is projected to grow at a significant rate in the electronic potting compound market for EV charger during the forecast period.

North America is one of the leading regional markets for EV charging infrastructure investment and deployment, with the EV charging stations in the US and Canada expected to expand rapidly through 2030, supported by federal, state, and provincial incentives as well as utility-led programs. High EV adoption rates across both countries are driving strong demand for public and private charging hardware, which in turn increases the volume of power electronics requiring potting and encapsulation. The strong presence of EV OEMs, charger manufacturers, and network operators such as Tesla, ChargePoint, and EVgo supports continuous innovation and tighter material specifications for advanced potting compounds that meet demanding safety and reliability standards. Infrastructure expansion is particularly evident in high-power DC fast charging; for instance, in March 2025, General Motors, EVgo, and Pilot expanded a coast-to-coast US charging network with 130 sites featuring chargers up to 350 kW, increasing the need for robust electronic protection in high-load power conversion systems. North America is also home to major potting compound suppliers, including Parker Hannifin Corp, Dow, and Epoxies, supported by well-established industrial and electrical materials supply chains that enable efficient local sourcing and integration. In parallel, government-backed grid upgrades, infrastructure standardization initiatives, and the integration of advanced grid services such as bidirectional charging and demand response are increasing performance requirements for power electronics, further strengthening demand for high-performance potting solutions. The growing adoption of the North American Charging Standard (NACS) across OEMs is also helping standardize charger designs, allowing potting compound suppliers to align formulations more effectively with common reliability, safety, and compliance requirements at scale.

Top Companies in Electronic Potting Compound Market:

The Top Companies in Electronic Potting Compound Market are Henkel Corporation (Germany), Dow (US), Parker Hannifin Corp (US), ELANTAS (Germany), and Momentive (US).

