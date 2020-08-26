Electronic Power Design Completes Mobile Substation Project That Explores the Potential of True Electrical Fracking

HOUSTON, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic Power Design (EPD) recently delivered a fully customized mobile substation that will be used for fracking. The mobile substation will explore true electrical fracking using local utilities in combination with switchgear for power, eliminating the need for generators, turbines, diesel, and natural gas. This power unit configuration is outfitted with a multiple winding step-down transformer and modular medium voltage switchgear.

Electronic Power Design

This configuration is the first of its kind and looks to be the future of fracking with its greater convenience, cost-effectiveness, and environmental friendliness.

EPD's Mobile Substation Design

The mobile substation is comprised of three primary parts – a trailer, transformer, and switchgear. All of these are highly customized and integrated with intelligent design and functionality. The trailer's gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 75,000 pounds comes in under the maximum GVWR of 80,000 pounds in Texas, eliminating the need for special permits for highway travel.

The trailer is divided into two main rooms, one room housing the transformer and the other housing the switchgear and controls. This design enables the crew to operate the unit without being inside the trailer, using an accessible control console on the outside, making operations even more functional and convenient.

The main phase-shifting transformer design allows for an evenly distributed load, which results in a lower harmonic current and less voltage distortion. The phase separation is necessary to prevent large voltage distortions from being experienced on the grid. The modular medium voltage switchgear provides exceptional safety and dependability with its insulation of live voltage to ensure the longevity of use and minimal maintenance.

"The main challenge of this project was the condensed timeline of 16 weeks from start to finish, which required an accelerated design phase and ordering process. The transformer and switchgear required detailed customization, and each of these initially had a lead time that was beyond our project timeline," said Felix Gonzalez, Sr. Manager of Sales and Marketing. "However, with much negotiation, phone calls, and trips to these facilities, our resilient team and partners were able to expedite this process and overcome this challenge."

Due to its novel application, extensive strategy and technical expertise went into deciding on the placement of each component so that the unit would optimize safety, functionality, and convenience for their client.

A more in-depth look at this project is available at https://www.electronicpowerdesign.com/news/fracking-mobile-substation-project/.

About Electronic Power Design

For more than 30 years, Electronic Power Design has designed, built, and installed power solutions that manage the complexities of modern grids. EPD delivers a variety of products, including switchboards, automation systems, variable frequency drives (VFD), cranes, retrofits, and more. EPD is able to customize any of their standard products to fit any project's needs and limitations. To learn more, visit https://www.electronicpowerdesign.com.

